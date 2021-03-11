There’s a new construction project ready to unfold at Elk River High School.
The Elk River City Council approved for Wold Architects on behalf of the Elk River Area School District a conditional use permit for a new athletic stadium with new bleachers, a synthetic turf field, a new track, and new home and away team room buildings on March 1.
The plan also calls for a new ticketing and concessions building, a realignment of existing fields north of the stadium as well as other improvements including a resurfacing project on the west elevation of the existing Elk River High School building at the site of a decommissioned loading dock.
The ticketing and concessions building will be neighbor to the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
Council members asked about the expected completion date. A member of Wold Architects stated the field is not expected to be completed by the start of the football season, but said it should be done by late September, if not earlier.
It was noted the Elk River’s initial games would be played on the road, and the season would finish with a series of home games.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz called the news of the new stadium “awesome.”
“We’re really looking forward to this,” Dietz said. “This will be a huge addition and it will go in nicely with our new Furniture and Things Community Event Center.”
The Elk River Area School Board approved bids on March 8 for the Elk River High School stadium improvement project. They received 23 bid packages. The lowest responsible bidders were selected and contacted by Stahl Construction. They are all ready to enter into contracts totaling nearly $6.6 million.
