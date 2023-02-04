Desire exists for school district liaisons but meeting times don’t appear to foster attendance
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
At a work session on Jan. 17, the Elk River City Council discussed Energy City Commission and Multipurpose Advisory Commission appointment requirements and an upgrade for the city’s phone system.
For both commissions, the representatives from the school district have been unable to attend due to the times – the Multipurpose Advisory Commission meets on one Monday a month at 6:30 p.m. while the Energy City Commission meets quarterly on the third Wednesday of February, May, August, and November at 8:30 a.m.
Staff suggested having the school district appoint liaisons to those commissions to provide information and input, but not officially vote.
Council member Jennifer Wagner said having a teacher on the Energy City Commission was valuable.
“Taking away the school district piece of it … you lose a big piece of the goal for the Energy City Commission,” Wagner said. “Not having them there and making it be just a liaison, ‘come when you can,’ I don’t think that’s going to serve us well in the long run.”
Mayor John Dietz said staff should talk to the school and give them the option of picking someone else to come to the meetings who would be able to make the meeting times, and that the city would move forward from there.
The council also heard from staff on the city upgrading to a new phone system. The phone server was budgeted for replacement this year, while the phone system was expected to be replaced in 2025. City Administrator Cal Portner said in researching a new server, staff realized the system could be replaced now and “still save money.”
Staff suggested choosing 3CX for a phone system, a hosted phone system that would allow staff to have softphones on their computers (able to dial and receive calls on their computers) and apps on cell phones. Portner said moving to this system would save about $15,000 a year for the city.
The cost would be $696,000 for 10 years, to be paid monthly for $1,199 a month. Staff said Webex would cost $2,739 monthly, while Zoom would cost $2,074.
The city would have staff have softphones as the default, with manager approval required to get a desk phone.
“In the private sector, businesses are moving to a very similar platform to give flexibility for employees to be at a variety of places and limiting the amount of equipment … that costs money and sits on a desk and collects dust and within seven years is obsolete,” Council member Matt Westgaard said.
The contract would come before the council at a regular meeting for review.
