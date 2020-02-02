Elk River City Council decides against changing FAST Corridor
by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
Elk River City Council members decided against adding back uses that were ended in the city’s “FAST” corridor.
That decision came after a discussion at a council work session Jan. 20 about whether the city should amend the city’s zoning ordinance. The current city ordinance doesn’t allow for religious or educational uses in the FAST zoning district.
The city has sought to make the Highway 10 corridor one of Elk River’s gateway areas and has reviewed studies of the best uses for the area and incorporated those recommendations into the documents that guide planning for the area.
Local developer Patrick Briggs has sought to develop the former Saxon Motors site off Highway 10, which has sat empty for more than 10 years. He has struggled to redevelop the property, coming into conflict with the zoning ordinances.
The city recently separated religious uses, educational uses, residential treatment facilities and other health care uses. Each of them were reviewed separately to be included into Elk River’s various zoning districts.
The adopted ordinance doesn’t allow religious or educational uses in the “FAST” area, although they were allowed there previously under the larger “institutional use” designation. Religious and educational uses are allowed in residential districts but not in areas that include mixes of commercial and residential uses, city documents said.
City documents said the item was added to the council’s work session agenda at the request of Planning Manager Zach Carlton, who received a request from Briggs to reinstate all the institutional uses eliminated in 2019.
The council’s decision means the city won’t revisit the changes. The council discussed the impact that the change might have had on other properties and chose not change the ordinance either because the point of the “FAST” study was to limit uses in the area or because Briggs allowed the conditional-use permits on the Saxon Motors property to expire before the city changed the zoning laws and ended that use.
