Since news that there was an interested buyer for Pinewood golf course, many concerned residents attended the city council meeting on Feb. 8 about the future of Pinewood golf course. It was very apparent that many in this city and beyond see Pinewood as a jewel for the City of Elk River. Pinewood is a course where golfers of all abilities can get a great round for a great price. The consensus seemed unanimous from the Mayor and Council that the wish is to keep Pinewood a golf course for as long as possible.

If that is indeed true, then if the council intends to sell Pinewood as a course, I do hope that every offer is given a detailed review. Potential buyers should be asked tough questions about their plans to keep Pinewood a course. Does the offer benefit the city overall? Beware of wolves in a sheep’s skin, as an offer may seem too good to be true but in the end is someone making a quick profit at the city’s expense. It has been said some council meetings can last well into the night, for the best decision on a subject. I do hope that the same effort will be given for any potential sale of Pinewood.

The current deal of running Pinewood has been great, I have noticed the course improving, the number of golfers has seemed to be trending upward since the course reopened. This is a direction I hope to see continue.

In what I do know about the current offers one will keep the same team at Pinewood that has turned it around. It will help the city expand a jewel of a park. It seems like a win win for both parties. That however is based on what I know and my opinion.

The future of Pinewood should not be an easy thing to consider. Any wrong move the city will lose a jewel for our future generations forever. —James Wrubel, Elk River

Load comments