Elk River City Council authorizes controlled archery deer hunt

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council authorized a controlled archery deer hunt within certain city parks.
The city began conducting controlled archery deer hunts in 2016 to control deer populations in an effort to reduce deer densities in large park units to reduce car versus deer collisions and protect native habitat.
Staff and volunteers have worked with hunters over the past years to modify and refine the hunts in order to ensure public safety, hunt efficiency and effectiveness.
In 2019, 64 hunters applied, and 26 hunters were selected to hunt. Hunters observed 856 deer during the hunt period and harvested 20 deer.
Recommended changes for the 2020 hunt include combining Harris Island and Camp Cozy into one hunt zone, requiring hunters to be Elk River residents, and modifying the lottery preference point system to be consistent with other special permit hunts throughout the state.
Hunters are randomly selected by a lottery preference point system after paying a $10 application fee. All selected hunters must complete an archery proficiency test and attend a mandatory orientation meeting before the hunt.
The 2020 included parks are Harris Island/Camp Cozy, Sedge Meadow, Birch Meadow, Alba Ridge, Woodland Trails Regional Park and Hillside City Park. Twelve hunt zones will be available with two hunters assigned to each for a total of 24 permits. Hunters may apply as individuals or in teams of two, individual hunters will be partnered with another hunter within their zone.
Hunters are required to purchase a Minnesota deer archery license and follow all applicable hunting regulations.
Deer harvest limits will follow the established limits from the Minnesota DNR.
