Landfill filling faster now that Great River Energy no longer operates a resource recovery station
The Elk River City Council approved on Oct. 18 a two-year solid waste facility license for the Waste Management Elk River Landfill.
Waste Management is required to obtain a license for operation every two years for the Elk River Landfill. The applicant is not proposing any changes to the current operation or changes to their conditional use permit at this time.
Language was modified within the license to address changing conditions on the site and updated reports.
The Elk River City Council also took up the topic of the Elk River Landfill at its Oct. 18 work session following the regular meeting.
Waste Management staff requested the chance to discuss operations and future plans with the council, according to council documents. The city’s consultant Matt Ledvina has worked on review of the landfill for many years and was expected to be in attendance.
The Elk River Landfill has been owned and operated by Waste Management since approximately 1999.
The original site was 40 acres of development authorized in 1972.
Today, the site is 117 acres and has roughly 16 million cubic yards of waste capacity. The average monthly tonnage in 2021 is 36,700 tons of waste.
Elk River Landfill is regulated by the city via a conditional use permit, a license and a solid waste zoning district.
The Elk River City Council and the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners listened to a presentation on the Elk River Landfill at a July 21 joint session of the two governing bodies. Discussion was on the future of the site, expansion, and a recap of what led to the closure of Great River Energy’s resource recovery operation, which has increased use of the Elk River Landfill and could help fill the last cell before it reaches the 2030 end date.
One of the topics addressed at the summer meeting was the landfill’s interest in converting landfill space in Livonia Township currently used for construction materials and demolition waste into a landfill for municipal solid waste.
Matt Croaston, a public affairs specialist for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, told the Star News that the landfill had applied to use existing permitted capacity within the municipal solid waste landfill site. Croaston said the agency at that time was reviewing the application for completeness. After completeness is determined, the MPCA has 90 days for technical review and development of final capacity determination.
In addition, the MPCA is actively working with the permittee, the city of Elk River, and Sherburne County to delineate the groundwater plume and implement any necessary actions to protect human health and the environment.
The state official said the landfill had not submitted a formal application for converting the Livonia part that currently accepts construction and demolition waste.
“We do not have a timeline on when they may pursue this conversion,” Croaston said on Aug. 11.
