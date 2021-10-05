The Elk River City Council approved on Sept. 20 its preliminary tax levy of $14,134,100, which amounts to a $1,030,280, or 7.9%, increase over the previous year’s actual levy.
The preliminary tax levy is the maximum levy amount, and the final adopted levy can be lower but cannot exceed the preliminary levy.
Based on the projected net tax capacity, the city’s tax rate will remain comparable by going from 44.556% in 2021 to 44.611% for 2022, according to Lori Ziemer, the city’s finance director.
Ziemer explained that for the owner of $200,000 home with no increase in valuation, the increase for property taxes would be $1.
The median home value in Elk River for 2022 is $263,000, which is a 1.7% increase over the previous year. The city’s portion of property tax would increase $23 on a median value home.
Elk River is projecting a general fund budget of $18,987,050, compared $17,532,500 for 2021.
City staff will continue to review and evaluate opportunities for reductions based on additional information received over the next several months to finalize the budget for adoption. Council members will take public comment before approving its final budget at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.