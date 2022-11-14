by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
Businesses in Elk River will be able to sell products with hemp-derived THC with a license starting Jan. 1 after the Elk River City Council approved an ordinance regulating the licensing at a council meeting on Nov. 7.
The ordinance will replace a 60-day moratorium put in place by the council on Sept. 6. The moratorium did not include businesses who were already selling the products and could prove they were selling the products prior to the moratorium adoption.
Both the ordinance and the moratorium were in response to the Minnesota Legislature legalizing edibles with hemp-derived THC earlier this year. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a psychoactive substance found in marijuana and hemp that makes a person feel “high.” As part of the bill, products containing THC must be limited to five milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per package. They also cannot be sold to anyone younger than 21 years old.
However, the bill did not include how businesses selling the products would be licensed or regulated.
The ordinance will be consistent with the alcohol and tobacco ordinances, with the exemption of “sales proximity to city parks,” which was removed because of the challenge of regulating this with grandfathered businesses and in case local stores wanted to sell infused beverages, according to council documents. The 2023 fee schedule will include licensing fees to help offset the costs of administering the licensing program.
City Attorney Peter Beck said there will likely be amendments in the future if the Legislature puts additional regulations in place.
“This is a very fluid situation,” Beck said. “I would pretty much guarantee we’ll be revisiting this after the next legislative session, but now we at least have something in place so the public can know the city is on it, monitoring it and regulating it.”
Dietz confirmed with city staff that the ordinance and licensing application and requirements will be advertised and communicated to the public.
In other action at the Nov. 7 meeting, the council:
• Authorized the execution of a grant agreement between the Elk River Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to receive $77,400 for Toward Zero Deaths enforcement. The goal of Toward Zero Deaths is to reduce traffic fatalities, with the current benchmark being no more than 225 annually by 2025, according to the Toward Zero Deaths website.
• Accepted $9,217 in donations for the Elk River Fire Department. The donations came from a fundraiser event held at Northbound and Westbound Liquor on Sept. 19, which included a ladder truck, Jaws of Life extraction demonstration, food trucks and a silent auction. The donations will be used toward thermal imaging equipment.
• Approved an assessment services agreement with Sherburne County, effective Jan. 2, 2024, through June 30, 2027, to perform property assessments for 2025-27. The county has not had agreements for the past several years but is working to update assessment agreements every three years. The 2024 assessment will be performed by the county as it is now. Fees charged will remain the same under the current schedule and will not change during the course of the agreement. The fees are $4 per arcel for unimproved residential or agriculture properties, $6 per parcel for improved residential or agriculture properties, and $8 per parcel for commercial, industrial, exempt public utilities and personal properties.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.