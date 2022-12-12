At its meeting on Dec. 5, the Elk River City Council approved the 2023 general, special revenue and enterprise fund budgets and adopted a resolution authorizing property tax levy collection in 2023. The proposed tax levy for 2023 will be $15.09 million, an 8.7% increase over last year’s.
The budgeting process began in May, when staff began to look at department priorities and budgets, according to council documents. The council then reviewed these operating budgets over a series of work sessions. In September, the council approved a preliminary tax levy of $15.2 million, which was used to calculate proposed property tax in notices mailed to each property owner.
For the city budget, the general fund budget for 2023 will be almost $20.5 million, compared to almost $19 million in 2022. Most of the budget is spent on public safety programs, followed by government, public works, and parks and recreation services. About 76% of the operating budget is for personal service expenditures. The budget is balanced.
According to council documents, the city’s net tax capacity increased 20.6% due to new growth and market value increases. Based on the net tax capacity, the proposed tax rate is 39.61%, a decrease from the 2022 rate of almost 44%.
On a homeowner’s total property tax bill, the city accounts for about 37%, with the remainder being 36% for the county, 25% for the school district and 2% for other jurisdictions. The property tax levy funds police, fire, street maintenance, parks and recreation, debt service, tax abatement and library operations.
For a home valued at $263,000 with no value change, city taxes would go down $109, according to council documents. For a home valued at $263,000 that increased 29.3% in value, city taxes would increase by $224.
“A huge factor in why your property taxes are going up is because the county increased the average value of property in Elk River by 19-20%,” Mayor John Dietz said.
The county, like counties across the state, raised them to keep up with rising sale prices of homes. County property values have to be within a certain range or the state will take over the valuation process.
One Elk River resident spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting to ask who to contact about a possible error with the assessment value on one of his properties. The council said he should talk to the county assessor’s office.
