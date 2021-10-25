Elk River Area Special Olympics needs positive and enthusiastic volunteer coaches.
With four sports offered throughout the year and a variety of responsibility levels, there is a place for everyone, according to Jan Rogers, a member of Elk River Area Special Olympics management board.
“With your help, people with intellectual disabilities can transform themselves, their communities and the world,” Rogers said.
To sign up or for more information, contact Audie Gutzwiller at specialolympicsera@hotmail.com or 763-280-3232.
