Local business advocacy group calls for all businesses to finish turning the dials by June 19
For nearly 100 days, many of our local businesses have been shuttered due to COVID-19. Workers have been furloughed, events have been canceled, supply chains disrupted, and community engagement lost. The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce has worked tirelessly to identify resources, answer questions, facilitate discussions and advocate on behalf the business community to safely open again. This week we called on Governor Walz to take the final step and safely reopen all businesses no later than June 19.
Small businesses and their employees were disproportionately impacted by the stay at home executive order issued on March 13. Small businesses are the economic fuel of our community’s future. Nearly half of Minnesotans own or work for a small business and create two out of every three new jobs annually. What’s more, Minnesota’s small businesses continue to operate at only a small portion of their total capacity, leaving workers waiting for a full return to employment. April employment statistics released by DEED show that compared to the same month last year, employment is down 73% in full-service restaurants, 63% in personal and laundry services, and 61% in arts, recreation, and entertainment. SBA statistics reveal that these industries have among the highest shares of small business employment in our state’s economy.
Elk River, Otsego, and all of Minnesota is ready to fully and safely open for commerce. Our businesses have been equipped with best practices for opening their facility, safeguarding their employees and customers. For those who are already safely serving customers, adding capacity would help cover costs of staff and supplies, and make it more economically viable to bring all employees back to work.
We ask Governor Walz to provide date certainty to allow for advance notice, which will help businesses plan for needed changes in business practices, transition employees back safely, and promote their new practices to their customers to build confidence in new operations. Without decisive action, many small businesses will be lost. This is not simply a personal loss for business owners. This is a loss to the employees, their communities, the local governments, and the state in terms of commercial and economic activity.
Governor Walz, enough is enough – finish turning the dials and let the business community rebuild, take care of their employees, and serve their customers. — Debbi Rydberg, Elk River (Editor’s note: Rydberg is the executive director of the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce.)
