by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk River’s new multipurpose facility — with a premier ice arena, indoor fieldhouse, senior center and banquet space to name its main features — has a name.
It is Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
The Elk River City Council approved during its regular council meeting on Oct. 19 the Elk River multipurpose facility naming rights agreement that will bring in $975,000 over the course of 15 years. It was inked with the help of Front Burner Sports, a sponsorship and sales and consulting firm in Victoria led by Chris Portenza. Once that was done, the council took formal action on the name.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz called this latest Active Elk River development “awesome,” expressing gratitude to the family of Larry and Frosty Hickman, who started 40 years ago the family-run furniture business that is now run by their adult children. Four generations of Hickmans call Elk River their hometown.
Council members expressed pride for the fact that a local business stepped forward, and gushed over what the partnership, the facility and its name will mean to the community.
“It brings the whole community together,” Dietz said. “It shows people it’s a multipurpose thing, and it’s not just for one particular area. It encompasses a lot.
“We really appreciate what you and your family are doing for the community. I think this is awesome. As Chris (Portenza) said, your family members are well-respected in the community. I am excited for both sides. I think you’re going to get a lot out of this, too. The potential for this building is so untapped. I think we’re going to be surprised how many people use this building.”
The Elk River-based Furniture and Things offers the largest selection of furniture in the metro area with 4 acres of shopping. It is well known for its customer service.
There will be a grand opening soon for the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
“When we took on this project at Front Burner Sports, we were tasked with a couple of objectives that were important to the city,” said Portenza, who was hired to design the naming rights plan and to solicit and negotiate with partners from the local business community. “First and foremost was to keep this a local agreement where possible, maximizing yield in terms of revenue and finding a partner we could work with on a long-term basis.”
Portenza and city officials met with many prospects. Front Burner Sports hit a home run with Furniture and Things.
“We are thrilled, excited and proud to bring you the people from Furniture and Things, the Hickman family, a long-standing and well-respected family in this community, to the table with what we believe to be a very fair deal for the city, for Furniture and Things, and ultimately this community.”
Steve Hickman recalled how at a city meeting for another matter nearly two years ago he heard about the desire to sell naming rights for the multipurpose facility. It immediately struck a chord with him as a great way to advertise for the business and help defer some of the city costs of running the facility for the taxpayers.
“It made sense,” he said.
The project itself was made possible by voters in Elk River who approved a local option sales tax to cover the cost of construction and a host of other projects in the community. Operational costs will have to be dealt with by the city. Sponsorships and naming rights will be a key. After a back-and-forth process played out for more than a year between the operators of the furniture store business, city officials and Front Burner Sports reached a deal.
Ultimately, Larry and Frosty Hickman and their children got behind it.
“This is about much more than the money,” said Jeff Hickman, one of Larry and Frosty’s sons. “It’s about the community. The community has been so good to us.”
He mentioned the business’s first loan from back in the 1980s was from The Bank of Elk River for $1,500.
“That meant the world to us. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here. That’s what being part of the community is all about,” Jeff Hickman said.
The timing of this deal makes a lot of sense for the Hickmans.
“What Minnesotans fear the most is loneliness,” Jeff Hickman said. “To be part of an event center like this, where after all this stuff is done we’ll come together and celebrate. This is a good way for the community to come together. It’s something to look forward to. It’s a beautiful building ... and people know they are going to have a good time.”
He even ventured to guess section hockey games could be hosted at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
“Maybe we can get the (Duluth East) Hounds down here,” he said to the delight of the council and the audience.
Steve Hickman prepared visuals of what the name could look like on the face of the facility. His mock-ups included the words “community event center.”
“We felt the word ‘event’ said something’s happening there, whether it’s a big hockey game, something in the senior center or somebody’s wedding or something,” he said.
The city in its announcement of the deal said the center is an amazing venue for special events, meetings, senior programs, ice and turf field sports, indoor walking and much more. The Hickmans noted the opportunities for other businesses to generate revenue for events will also be huge.
“It’s really nice we had a local business that wanted to be involved in being a part of this new facility,” Council Member Matt Westgaard said.
Furniture and Things, Inc. was founded in Anoka in 1979. It started as a farmer produce market (Plants and Things), selling produce, outdoor gifts, accessories, and antiques. The company prospered, and in 1981 it evolved into a retailer of high-quality oak furniture for the home. The company continued to grow, eventually providing a full range of home furnishings.
Today, the business offers a worldwide selection of solid-built furniture, introductory design services, unique items, and small-town service where people can stop by and actually enjoy their shopping.
The main store is located in Elk River and the business continues to offer Plants and Things. Its main furniture showroom in Elk River offers over 4 acres of quality home furnishings produced by the best name brands in the industry.
Council Member Garrett Christianson said he is proud a local business stepped up.
“At the same time I am not surprised,” he said. “That’s what this community is. People stepping up to the plate.”
Council Member Jennifer Wagner called the naming rights agreement frosting on the cake of a decade’s worth of work — “not just by us but by the community to provide input, listening sessions. It has been a community-involved process. Here we have a community-minded family-owned Elk River business whose name will be on the front of this building.”
“ ‘Community Event Center’ is such an important ending to this,” Wagner said. “We have said this since day one; this is more than a hockey arena, more than a senior center, more than field house. It’s more than anything that you could describe, but at the end of the day it is a community center.”
She said it will also be a destination for the Midwest.
“I’m appreciative from the bottom of my heart,” she said to the Hickman family.
A logo will be considered in the next two to three weeks.
Dietz told the Hickmans during the meeting he called Larry Hickman, who lives in Florida, to say thank you.
“He wished he could be here,” the mayor said.
Larry and Frosty issued a statement to the mayor and council in their absence on behalf of them and their family that talked about how they are proud to be part of a winning community where they started a business, raised their family, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren.
“We are so blessed to be able to give back to the community, as well as being able to support students, athletes, and business owners in the Greater Elk River Area,” the statement read. “By sponsoring this beautiful new facility that will bring individuals and families of all ages safely together for sporting and community events, allowing athletes from all over to refine and showcase their talents as well as allowing the community to host numerous events for the Greater Elk River Area, creating opportunities and additional revenue for local businesses that we have never had before. Thank you again, City of Elk River, for this opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.