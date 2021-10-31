Elk River Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is hosting a free Military Appreciation Dinner, 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Church of St. Andrew, 566 Fourth St. in Elk River. The free meal is for U.S. active duty, reservists, National Guard, military veterans and retirees and their families who reside in the greater Elk River community. The featured speaker is Shawn Alderman, MD, Lt. Col., USA Special Forces (retired) and founder of the Magnus Veterans Foundation in Dayton. Reservations are required; RSVP by Thursday, Nov. 4, by calling or texting 763-528-0646.

Load comments