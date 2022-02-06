Team leads state in Hockey Fights Cancer partnership with NHL and seventh nationally
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Bantams B2 Red team defeated Pine City 10-2 on Sunday, Jan. 23, but the real opponent that day was not the Dragons.
It was a nemesis that impacts players, coaches, families and fans on both sides of the arena and beyond. The Elk River team played host to a Hockey Fights Cancer Game in partnership with the National Hockey League, it’s players’ association and the American Cancer Society. The event and players efforts have raised more than $5,500 and a few eyebrows about how widespread the impact of cancer has been on their own hockey family.
The Elks B2 Red team gathered before the game to tape their sticks, apply ribbon stickers to their helmets and fill out “I Fight For” Hockey Fights Cancer signs. After they were all done, the coaches asked the players share who they fight for. Much to everyone’s surprise, however, the players and parents learned there were three moms of boys on their team who were cancer survivors.
“We as survivors just found out now, too,”said Katie Mann, Logan Mann’s mom who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer on Dec. 2018. “We didn’t know there was three of us. I think we as moms just put our head down and fight... and don’t let everyone around us know what we’re battling.”
Team manager Rachael Hill said before the game that cancer has affected all of the boys on the team in some way or another, whether through a parent, grandparent, other family members, and even childhood friends.
“Today, we honor the cancer survivors and remember those we lost,” she said.
The other moms from the team who are survivors included Kristin Holm and Lynn Bauer. The three woment performed the ceremonial puck drop.
Holm, whose player is Maxwell Holm, was diagnosed with adnoid cystice carcinoma and has been in remission since October of 2020. Maxwell has also had a grandparent succumb to the cancer and another who survived it.
“It has touched our famliy quite a bit,” Kristin Holm said.
The three moms did the honors of ceremonially dropping the puck.
Lynn Bauer, whose son Luke Bauer wasn’t yet born when she was diagnosed with Leukemia in August of 2001, said she was so greatful to be able to be there and watch her children play hockey. She and her husband got married in a Rochester Hospital while she was undergoing treatment. They pared their guest list from 400 to 45 people and didn’t know if they would ever be able to have kids.
“I love to watch them play,” she said. “I am so thankful.”
Lynn Bauer has also become a big advoate for donating blood. She says it’s something so simple in comparison to what people fighting (cancer of the blood) are going through. She urges everyone who doesn’t give blood to consider donating.
“I wouldn’t be here if people didn’t donate blood,” she said.
Hill also learned and shared that Pine City was having an event of its own back in their community in remembrance of a local hockey family who lost a son and a daughter to brain cancer. They were appreciative of the effort by the Elk River boys hockey team.
The last time Hill checked the team was No. 1 in fundraising in the state of Minnesota and No. 7 in the nation in partnership between the National Hockey League, the NHL Players’ Association, and the American Cancer Society.
Hill said there is still more than 200 days to donate, and Bloomington Jefferson was closing in on Elk River’s leading total in Minnesota. The Elk River team’s goal is to raise $10,000.
This season, Hockey Fights Cancer will benefit the American Cancer Society’s patient services programs, such as Hope Lodge communities, a free place to stay for cancer patients and their caregivers when they must travel away from home for their cancer treatment.
