Elk River Bantam B2 Red team event at community event center on Jan. 23
The Elk River Bantam B2 Red hockey team is hosting a special Hockey Fights Cancer Game.
Elk River Bantam B2 Red will host the game thanks to a partnership between the National Hockey League, the National Hockey League Players’ Association, and the American Cancer Society.
This cancer awareness game will celebrate cancer survivors and raise donated funds for the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives from cancer.
The game will be held on Jan. 23 at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. in the Cornerstone Arena. Community members are invited to make a donation and learn more about ways to reduce their risks and the importance of detecting cancer early.
Hockey Fights Cancer unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. This joint initiative gets an assist from the entire hockey family.
Together, the hockey community looks to inspire hope and courage for those who are living with, going through and moving past cancer.
This season, Hockey Fights Cancer will benefit the American Cancer Society’s patient services programs, such as Hope Lodge communities, a free place to stay for cancer patients and their caregivers when they must travel away from home for their cancer treatment.
