Ten Elk River High School artists had their artwork featured in the Joseph Gazzuolo Fine Arts Gallery at North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park this past month. The exhibition celebrated the artwork of some of the area’s most talented high school students. Paintings, drawings, prints, photography and 3D work were on display. Outstanding work from each school, chosen by NHCC art faculty, was selected for a special artist merit recognition.
ERHS Senior Emma Gangl earned the Merit Award for her clay sculptural piece “Who’s Catching Whom?”
Honorable Mention recognition was earned by seniors Levi Donat for his acrylic painting “Unenthused,” Cerina Chang for her acrylic painting “Reaching for the Last Life,” Ella Ovall for her color pencil drawing “Connected” and Etta Sether for her gouache painting “Bug-dega.”
The closing virtual reception was held Feb. 28. Cheryl Clausen, NHCC Fine and Applied Arts, called the student work “beautiful and inspiring.”
Participating ERHS artists also included seniors Maddy Christian, Alyson Miskowic, Emily Bridgeman, junior Lillian Schoenert and sophomore Eddy Johnson.
Participating high schools included Anoka, Elk River, Osseo, Park Center, Parnassus Preparatory, Prairie Seeds Academy, Rogers, St. Michael-Albertville and Zimmerman.
