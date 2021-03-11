The Elk River Area School District was awarded its third Youth Skills Training Grant from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry for $100,000.
This grant is focused on health care careers. It will fund efforts to provide:
•Opportunities for all students of all ages to explore careers in health care through field trips and classroom guest speakers.
•Marketing and recruiting students of color, Indigenous students, students identifying as LGBTQI, students of varying disability status and under-represented populations by partnering with community organizations and working with equity specialists.
•Double the number of high school students taking the nursing assistant class and becoming certified in ISD 728’s partnership with Guardian Angels and Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
•Increase employer partnerships through paid internships for juniors and seniors in health care.
•Restart districtwide HOSA - CTE Student Organization for Future Health Professionals.
The grant runs July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.
Gov. Tim Walz on Feb. 24 announced the 2021 Youth Skills Training grants — a total of 11 partnerships across the state to develop and implement paid-learning opportunities for students 16 years of age and older.
Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, congratulated the school district.
“I am excited to see how students throughout ISD 728 take advantage of this great opportunity to expand their skills while in high school,” Novotny said.
The grants are part of a Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s Youth Skills Training (YST@DLI) program, which was signed into law in 2017 to create and provide employment training for student learners ages 16 and older in high-growth, high-demand occupations.
The funding enables the school district to partner with local employers to develop and implement safe, healthy, and meaningful paid work experiences for students in the health care industry.
YST@DLI grants will be awarded to the following 11 partnerships, which will receive and split $1 million in funding. The partnerships represent over 30 school districts and more than 80 employer partners in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, health care, and information technology.
•American Nursing and Technical Institute
•Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota
•Burnsville Public Schools
•Eastern Carver County Schools
•Elk River Area Schools
•Hibbing Public Schools
•Hutchinson Public Schools
•Marvin Windows
•Southeast Service Cooperative
•White Bear Lake Area Schools
•Winona Area Chamber of Commerce
Grants can be used to create programs, recruit students and employers, provide training, transport students, and pay for student certifications.
Twenty-five local partnerships throughout the state applied for this fourth round of grants. These partnerships involve more than 70 school districts and 146 employers in five different industries. A fifth round of grant applications will open in fall 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.