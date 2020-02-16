Past practice, what other districts do and potential impact on levy were among the considerations
by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
Elk River Area Schools won’t be participating in a development project in Rogers by granting a property tax abatement.
Superintendent Dan Bittman said during his usual report time at the start of the Feb. 10 meeting that the school district won’t participate in the project that representatives of the city of Rogers and a Fargo, North Dakota, developer proposed at a special session two weeks ago.
Bittman said the decision was based on a financial review with Ehlers, a historical perspective and a review of past practices, the impact it would have on the district’s levy, as well as concern about public perceptions of the district, and the fact that Rogers already has productive partnerships in place.
“Our policy 203.5 authorizes the Board Chair and Superintendent to determine what items are placed on the Board Agenda,” wrote Bittman in an e-mail to the Star News. “After receiving information at the Work Session, which was provided by the city and financial planners, the Board directed me to review historical practices in terms of any time the District may have participated in abatement (it had not). They also asked if an agreement would impact (i.e. raise) the District’s levy (it could), and whether surrounding Districts typically participate in similar projects (They do not).
“In addition, each year at this time, I meet with every individual Board member one on one as part of my evaluation to talk about my performance, as well as if there is anything I can do to better support them as a Board member. During each of the individual meetings, Board members have an opportunity to also discuss current happenings. Based on all of the information provided by the City and Ehlers, as well as from my discussions with individual Board members, it became clear there was not a desire to pursue the project at this time,” Bittman said.
Kim Eisenschenk, the district’s executive director of business, said the latest estimate that the district received from the City would have caused the District levy to increase by approximately $183,454.
Rogers City Administrator Steve Stahmer told the Star News he respects the board’s decision. He said the city still views the project as significant and may still pursue it depending on an upcoming financial analysis.
In January, Rogers officials sought tax abatement from the district to help build a 160-unit apartment building on land that has sat vacant for at least 20 years. They asked school board directors at a special session in late January to consider a five-year tax abatement.
In that presentation officials from Rogers had said the project, which would put 160-180 apartments on the lot, might not happen without assistance from the city or school board, but also said they hadn’t vetted the numbers for the project yet and said the final analysis might show they don’t need the district’s help.
Rogers officials also said they spent over a year and a half working with a developer, Enclave Development of Fargo, North Dakota, who picked Rogers and are proposing a “higher-end” apartment building. He said that right now, 160 units are proposed, although the number as been as high as 180 units. They were looking to build on a vacant lot to the south of HOM Furniture, 13800 Rogers Drive. They said the project would fill a housing gap, since single-family homes are built regularly in Rogers, but the city has a significant shortage in rental housing.
