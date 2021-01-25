Elk River Area School District has requested state allow middle and high school students to begin returning to school full-time on Feb. 16

The youngest learners in the Elk River Area School District have returned to school for in-person learning, and school officials have put forward a plan to bring middle and high school students back for in-person learning to start on Feb. 16.
The hope is to get them back full-time four days a week, leaving Fridays for distance learning, housekeeping and teacher preparation.
Officials from the state’s departments of education and health with the help of a regional support team will review the proposal on Jan. 27, Superintendent Dan Bittman reported at the Jan. 25 meeting of the District 728 School Board.
These Regional Support Teams are a partnership between local public health officials, MDE, MDH and regional service cooperatives to support school districts and charter schools in navigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020-21 school year. They will play a role as each district works to make the transition from distance learning back to hybrid or in-person learning.
This group has the ability to approve the plan or deny it. If it denies the full-time return to in-person learning, Bittman said the district would request a return to hybrid learning.
When it’s deemed safe to do so, the state allows students to return in waves of three grades at one time to each school building. That’s why students in K-2 returned to school this past week, and students in grades 3-5 will return to school in another week. (Students at Westwood Elementary School, a 3-5 school in Zimmerman, welcomed, students back last week as well.)
The school district hopes to receive an exception to this phased-in approach at Zimmerman Middle and High School, a 6-12 school, arguing it can keep students separated well enough and use different entrances and exits for the middle and high school students, Bittman said.
Schools like Elk River High School and Rogers High School could start with 10-12th grade students in mid-February with ninth graders to follow two weeks afterward.
Students and staff would still be subject to COVID-19 testing and those who test positive or are exposed would need to quarantine.
Bittman said some of that quarantining was needed at the elementary school level in its recent return to school.
The Minnesota Safe Learning Plan indicates that school districts using a distance or hybrid learning model that experience a declining level of viral activity in the school and/or surrounding community, may shift their learning models to a less restrictive model.
If the District 728 plans are approved, middle and high school students could begin returning to school on Feb. 16, with the rest coming on board a couple weeks later.
Communication regarding the regional support team’s decision, as well as additional information about school specific guidance, will be shared with families no later than Jan. 29, Bittman said.
With approval, middle and high school students would return to school “in person” full time, Monday through Thursday. Fridays would remain a distance learning day. This plan would comply with the Governor’s most recent executive order regarding required teacher preparation time. This would also allow time for cleaning and contact tracing.
Students who choose to continue in distance learning would not be impacted by a learning model change. Middle and high school students who wish to change their learning model will have the opportunity to do so prior to Feb. 16, 2021 and have already received a link to indicate their choice.
Bittman explained that multiple pieces of data will be used to determine a safe and sustainable learning model. The data is in alignment with the Safe Learning Plan. Data includes, but is not limited to:
•Student and Staff COVID-19 Case Rate Numbers
•County 14-Day COVID-19 Case Rate Numbers from All Five (5) Counties
•Community COVID-19 Case Rate Numbers
•Student and Staff COVID-19/Influenza-Like Symptom Percentages
•Substitute Staffing Levels
“We recognize “in -person” learning is not wanted by every family and (the district) will provide both options if given the opportunity to do so,” Bittman stated.
The superintendent urged the public to help get and keep kids back in school by following state guidelines and implementing the recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health. They include:
•Wear a face covering when outside your home.
•Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from persons not in your household if possible.
•Protect yourself and others by washing your hands often with soap and water, covering your cough, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
•Frequently clean all commonly touched surfaces (i.e. doorknobs, countertops).
•If you are sick, stay home.
The school district will continue to closely monitor case rate numbers as well as other data. If data suggests it is not safe to remain in an in-person learning model, we will shift to and/or maintain a more restrictive learning model, Bittman stated.
“It will take all of us, working together, to keep our students in school,” Bittman concluded.
