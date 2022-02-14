475-student increase gets student numbers back to Jan. 1, 2020, levels, creating new questions about what post-pandemic trends will develop in the coming years
by Jim Boyle
Editor
With the addition of 475 students this year, the Elk River Area School District enrollment has returned to pre-pandemic numbers.
Now the question is where enrollment figures go from here.
Joe Stangler, the director of testing and assessment, provided School Board members a review of what has transpired in recent years, a look at current enrollment and a glimpse at what the future might hold at their Jan. 24 meeting.
“Knowing that the district is not completely beyond the impact of the pandemic, what are we expecting to see in the near future and what could we see down the road?” Stangler said in his opening remarks before delving into the report.
For the past couple decades the school district has grown on average by 200 students per year. Little stood in the way of that, at least until the pandemic hit in March of 2020.
Enrollment was 13,614 in January of 2020.
By January of 2021, District 728’s enrollment had decreased 437 students, as many families had turned to homeschooling and other alternatives in the face of COVID-19 and state-mandated mask requirements, according to Superintendent Dan Bittman.
It’s now at 13,652, 38 more than the district had on Jan. 1, 2020. The growth was fueled by a mix of students and families returning to ISD 728 schools and population growth, particularly in the south.
Overall, the district has 53 more elementary school students than it did two years ago, and 14 fewer secondary students. There are 6,247 elementary school students, and another 7,405 students in secondary schools.
Stangler slices, dices and disects enrollment every possible way. The results this year are a bit of an anomoly, given the impacts of the pandemic and the arrival of newly constructed Prairie View Middle School in Otsego in the fall of 2022. Voters approved the building of the school in November of 2019.
By moving fifth grade students into middle schools in the south , the Elk River Area School District’s student body will be in good shape compared to years past when student enrollments have taxed buildings and students.
“That’s why it was so important for our community to support the referendum when they did, because even if they waited one more year it would have have been extremely difficult in our elementary schools,” Bittman said. “We would have had classrooms in media centers and in every area of schools that could possibly be used as a classroom. (The new school is) going to come at the perfect time.”
Bittman said during the meeting the school district remains on track to not come back early to voters for more space. Officials told voters in 2019 they would not be back for five to seven years to talk about bond referendums.
“We’ll be good for that seven years, unless something changes drastically,” Bittman said.
School Board Director Shane Steinbrecher commented that in 12 years he has never seen one of enrollment projection charts without red on it.
The ketchup and mustard charts that Steinbrecher referenced indicate schools and grades being overcapacity (yellow) and severely overcapacity (red).
“I appreciate the way you put the numbers together and break it down,” Steinbrecher said. “It’s an extremely complicated machine that moves everyday. I get that the target is always moving. Some years it is swinging faster than others. I just really appreciate that and your leadership, Dr. Bittman, working with our local units of government to understand.”
Enrollment in the south is projected to increase by 714 in five years; the enrollment in the center is projected to decrease by 314. The enrollment in the north is projected to remain flat and drop by 40.
“We use conservative estimates, but we still want to make sure we always have enough seats for every student should they come back from other schools, other districts or home school,” Stangler said.
School Board Treasurer Joel Nelson asked how difficult it would be to look at boundary changes to address growth in the south by expanding attendance areas in the center of the district where enrollment is projected to decline.
“I know we have this big barrier of a river,” Nelson said.
Steinbrecher was quick to respond: “That river is deeper and wider than you can imagine.”
Bittman said the community task force was loud and clear that they wanted children to stay in their regions. He said the district remains committed to getting lots of community feedback before considering any such changes.
Two additional items of note in Stangler’s report included;
• The smallest class in the district is the fifth grade class at 975, which will move through the secondary system in the coming years.
• A new population of students that didn’t exist before is the school district’s new K-8 online population that now numbers 135.
