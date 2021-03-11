The Elk River Area School Board approved the 2021-22 school calendars, which includes a new twist for children in kindergarten through second grade. Those students in K-2 will start with an orientation week. in which only half of the students will attend each day to help “acclimate them back to school after an interesting year,” Superintendent Dan Bittman said.
The first day of school will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day. The last day of school is June 10, 2022.
Winter break will be Dec. 23-31 with students returning to school on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Spring break 2022 is scheduled from Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18 with students returning on March 21, 2022.
Emergency makeup days are no longer included, as snow days and such will be treated as e-learning days.
