Elk River Area School Board learns of graduation plans

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School Board learned of a three-pronged approach to recognize the Class of 2020, starting with drive-thru operations whereby students will be able to don their cap and gown, receive their diploma and walk across a makeshift stage.
The second component will include a virtual graduation ceremony to hear from students, staff and school board speakers before getting presented by a member of the Elk River Area School Board.
The third component will happen sometime in the fall — possibly during homecoming — where there will be a chance for seniors for former graduates to gather and celebrate.
“Of course nothing replaces the actual ceremony," Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jana Hennen-Burr told members of the Elk River Area School Board during a May 11 virtual meeting. “Believe me, if we could we would.
“But as you know our guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health does not allow us to do so.”
Minnesota banned large-scale high school graduation ceremonies on May 8 to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and encouraged schools to hold online ceremonies instead.
The Minnesota Department of Education issued guidance saying indoor graduations and ceremonies held outside in stadiums and on football fields are not permitted. Such gathering are not considered safe at any size, it said.
“We know how much students in the class of 2020 have sacrificed this year, and how disappointing it is not to participate in the milestones or traditions they had imagined,” the notice said. “These guidelines were made with public health protection in mind, and adhering to them is how we will both celebrate our students and move safely through this challenge together.”
While some schools have discussed delaying graduation ceremonies until later to allow for more traditional events, District 728 officials, including Bittman, sensed the state was not going to be advising such approaches as it doesn’t take long for delays to throw up roadblocks be it students heading off to school or students heading off to serve in the United States military.
The department said in its May 7 communication it can’t offer a timeline for when public health guidance will be changed to allow large gatherings. The guidance also lists steps for schools to take if they decide to host celebrations such as car parades or parking lot ceremonies. It said each household should be in a separate car, attendees should stay in their cars, and events should be brief.
District 728 officials began exploring its options when distance learning was extended through the end of the school year.
They resumed planning efforts on Monday, May 11, and are now in the process of preparing communications.
Bittman, who had received hundreds of emails on the subject of graduation and proms said back on April 24 the school district remains focused on honoring graduates but that the likelihood of holding a traditional in-person ceremony was dim.
Steps to recognize students through emails, social media and on school readerboards has already begun.
“I think parents will appreciate what we’re doing,” Bittman said during a Zoom meeting with community partners.
Some school districts, like Anoka-Hennepin District 11 had been planning to hold ceremonies on football fields while instituting social distancing requirements.
That won’t play, and Bittman is not surprised. He said guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health has been very limiting, and Bittman expressed an acceptance of their rationale.
“We’re not worried about being able to manage the social distancing from the ceremony standpoint of sitting people apart, limiting guests and doing those things,” Bittman said late last month. “That’s not a problem. What we can’t control the before and after. Kids want to hug. They want to love each other. They want to get together. They want to celebrate.
“The Department of Health has been very clear. School districts can’t put themselves (in a bad) position and we need more data before we make more decisions.”
Department of Health officials has reminded districts like Elk River they have a number of kids in their school district who have significant underlying health conditions, some of which school officials know about and others that they don’t know about.
“If you are going to bring groups of people together in that situation you, are putting lives at risk,” Bittman explained. “It’s not an easy decision but our principals have been working on it for weeks In two to three weeks, we will have a better idea and communication on what we will be able to do. Regardless we’re going to honor them.”
Bittman said he expects students and parents to learn this week the exact nature of the school district’s plans will be.
Hennen-Burr gave a summary Monday night as part of her educational services report, noting the topic was “on the hearts and minds of many.”
The car parades will take place the first week of June on the night individual graduation ceremonies were planned.
“Each student wearing their cap and gown will be able to drive up with their family in a car,” Hennen-Burr said. “They will be able to walk across a platform or modified stage and receive their diploma and have a picture taken.”
Those photos will lead right into the second component, a virtual commencement complete with graduation speeches from people like senior class presidents and/or other students, selected staff and Elk River Area School Board members like at past ceremonies. They will be paired with videos of the students from graduation night before a member of the School Board presents the Class of 2020 for Ivan Sand Community High School, Zimmerman High School, Rogers High School and Elk River High School.
“Then this fall or at homecoming we will recognize and provide an opportunity for our seniors and former graduates to gather with classmates,” Hennen-Burr said. “Hopefully, we can do so and it will be safe at that point in time.
“We are hoping to bring some closure and celebration with the families and graduates at that time.”
School officials have many details to iron out as they work with community partners, school resource officers and others to finalize the plans to efforts as safe and viable for the communities of District 728.
Hennen-Burr acknowledged the plan was not ideal but the best the district could do at this time.
Other updates
Bittman also provided other updates during his community partners’ meeting on May 8. He said summer school planning is underway, and the method of instruction will be distance learning.
“We don’t anticipate we will have students back in buildings anytime soon,” he said.
Free school lunches will be served through the end of the school year with the exception of Memorial Day, but not during the summer. He said the district simply doesn’t have food service employees under contract during summer.
Bittman said the district is willing to partner with nonprofits, though, to help families in the summer. Heather Kliewer, the executive director of Community Aid Elk River, said her operation is exploring an expansion of its Kids Kitz program. CAER had a drive up food collection effort this past Saturday. Kliewer was hoping to reach 5,000 pounds of donated food.
Bittman said families will be surveyed again about distance learning, and that will information will be used as guidance when planning for the fall.
