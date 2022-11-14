The Elk River Chamber Board of Directors has announced the winners of the 2022 PACE Business Awards and the Volunteers of the Year. The award categories allow for recognition of a broad range of business types, sizes, and unique qualities.
The PACE Business Awards honor businesses for performance, achievement and commitment to excellence in business. Businesses that were nominated were reviewed and selected by a panel of past award recipients. They were looking for businesses who showcased adaptability in a changing business world, innovative business strategies and recognition as a business leader in their respective industries.
The Volunteer Awards include Ambassador of the Year, PACE-setter and Keystone Award.
The chamber membership will celebrate these awards at a membership luncheon at Rockwoods on Nov. 17. Everyone is welcome to attend and should register in advance. The program will include a lively and interactive program that includes a panel discussion with all the business award winners and testimonials from the Volunteers of the Year.
The Employer of the Year Award recognizes the company that has created an outstanding workplace and has a committed, effective, and motivated workforce. This year’s winner is Kiser Construction, where they believe in hard work, being fair and treating their people like family.
The New Business of the Year Award is aimed at businesses that have demonstrated innovation, creativity and are on the path to outstanding success. Winners must have been in business for less than five years. This year’s winner is Magnus Veteran Foundation, whose mission is to heal and honor veterans and their families. Its 37-acre Wellness Campus is located in Dayton.
The Small Business of the Year Award recognizes an organization, in business for at least five years, and that has exhibited outstanding initiative, customer service, and organizational skills which produce significant results. This year’s winner is Ruff Start Rescue, a foster-based, nonprofit animal rescue organization.
The Large Business of the Year Award recognizes a larger employer in business for at least five years and that has exhibited excellence, outstanding leadership, and significant benefit to the community. This year’s winner is Guardian Angels Senior Services, founded in 1962 to serve seniors and their families in the spirit of Christ’s love. With dedicated and compassionate staff, Guardian Angels has continued to deliver first-class care and services to the community throughout the most adverse challenges.
The Young Professional of the Year recognizes an emerging leader under age 40 who serves as a role model for other young professionals, both personally and professionally, and demonstrates excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession. This year’s honoree is Katie Harstad, general manager at Rockwoods. Her nominator says this about her: “She is the most committed, hardworking woman I know. ... Katie’s work habits, complete dedication to her tasks and positive attitude impressed me ... and have continued to motivate me to be a better businesswoman and community leader.”
Ambassador of the Year goes to Patty Bohnsack, 360 Financial, who has been an Ambassador for five years. When she is on the scene there is energy and enthusiasm, and you cannot help but feel welcomed and important.
The PACE-setter of the Year is Jason Ryan, Racin’ Repair, who has looked for ways to get involved and connected. He is not only an active Ambassador, but also leads the chamber’s weekly Chamber Connections program. Both of these commitments require consistency and communication – valuable assets for every volunteer.
Gina Artisensi-Skime, The Bank of Elk River, is recognized with the Keystone Award. She has been volunteering with the chamber in almost every possible capacity. She has served on the board, Ambassador Liaison, Gala Committee, Golf Committee and is always thinking how she can help the chamber achieve its goals.
The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1968, represents over 330 local businesses. The chamber is a membership-based business organization that relies on member volunteers to help drive its success.
