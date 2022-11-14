The Elk River Chamber Board of Directors has announced the winners of the 2022 PACE Business Awards and the Volunteers of the Year. The award categories allow for recognition of a broad range of business types, sizes, and unique qualities.

The PACE Business Awards honor businesses for performance, achievement and commitment to excellence in business. Businesses that were nominated were reviewed and selected by a panel of past award recipients. They were looking for businesses who showcased adaptability in a changing business world, innovative business strategies and recognition as a business leader in their respective industries.

