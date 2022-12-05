The city of Elk River will be applying for a Corridors of Commerce Grant to make improvements to Trunk Highway 10 and Highway 169.
MnDOT is offering $250 million in funding to “improve local transportation infrastructure through projects that support economic development,” according to a news release from MnDOT.
Applications closed Nov. 30.
The council voted 3-1 to submit a proposal. Council members said the city should try and get the funding for the project while funding might be available, but that the proposal would need more development. According to council documents, “the layout was derived from concepts currently being developed but not yet approved by MnDOT whose ultimate vision is converting TH 10/169 to a freeway-style corridor. The city prefers two interchanges and retaining some access at 171st Avenue and 173rd Avenue.”
The Elk River Chamber of Commerce held a meeting about the proposal on Nov. 14 with stakeholders and state representatives. Business members at that meeting expressed concern about how many access points would be closed.
City staff said even if the city did receive funding, there would still need to be several years of development and refinement.
“To get this whole corridor … figured out and continue to be on MnDOT’s radar would be nice,”
Council member Matt Westgaard said. “I’m only a little hesitant because I would want to make sure before we forge ahead and push it for consideration that we have support from the business community here that we’ve vetted this as best we can.”
Council member Jennifer Wagner voted against submitting the proposal for this round of grants.
“That tremendously changes the landscape of the Elk River business community along this stretch and I’m just not feeling it’s 100% spot on, I’m not feeling the majority support,” Wagner said. “Not to say that it might not end up being the right thing, but I’m having a hard time confidently throwing my support behind this particular plan.”
Two business representatives spoke during the meeting. One said to go for the money if it’s available and the other said it was too quick to submit.
Mayor John Dietz said there is more work to be done as far as meeting with businesses and nailing down the details but it makes sense to apply.
“It’s worth at least submitting something and all of us sitting here understand that there’s a lot more work that needs to be done,” Dietz said.
