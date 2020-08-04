Legion Honor Guard Commander Bill Dollansky dies from injuries suffered in fall; sharpshooter who operated tanks, raced cars and drove Ford trucks was a proud man
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Bill Dollansky, the commander of the Elk River American Legion Honor Guard since 2014, is being remembered as a guy who often ran the show and did a good job at it when he did.
The 74-year-old Elk River man died July 18 from injuries suffered in a July 6 fall that left him unconscious until his death. His funeral was July 22 at Central Lutheran Church. His fellow honor guard members surely made him proud at the wake, funeral and Meadowvale Cemetary with their role in the ceremonies before he was laid to rest.
They were, however, without their leader. His death came as a shock to the membership, who have grown accustomed to honoring their fallen comrades at funerals and annual Memorial Day programs. Dollansky took over as the commander after the death of Tony Belanger in 2014.
“He just stepped up to the plate and took it over,” Legion Commander Tom Kulkay said.
Dollansky was recognized at the 148th annual Memorial Day program when he given the Legion Commander’s Award from Kulkay.
Dollansky was a proud serviceman who joined the Army in July 1963 after finishing high school.
The young man and son of Albert and Gladys Dollansky who grew up on a farm did his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He ended up as a tank driver and demo specialist in Korea. He guarded ammunitions and did cleanup work at Pork Chop Hill, the site of a pair of Korean War infantry battles.
Like a lot of guys who served when he did, he did not talk a lot about his service, which included rebuilding efforts that brought tears to his eyes when he briefly talked about them in the last year of his life.
After being discharged in 1966 he returned to Elk River eventually found success as a sprint car racer in the 1960s until 1983.
He had his own team and won his first Sprint Car Feature at the Princeton Speedway in 1973. He raced primarily in the Midwest, including multiple years at the Minnesota State Fair and as far north as Canada. While racing for a man named Butch Maxwell he won many races, including the Midwest Sprint Car Championship in 1980. He carried the Princeton Speedway Quick-Time record until his son, Craig Dollansky, broke it in 2004.
His zeal for speed and efficiency would serve him well in life.
“When he had a job to do, he got it done,” said one of his Legion brethren. “He did everything fast.”
“And none of it was done half-assed,” said Wendy Dollansky, Bill’s wife of 28 years, who shared stories while paging through his prized little black book that kept him organized. It was easy to see it was crammed with names that dated back to his high school. He pulled classmates together for monthly gatherings at Elk River Perkins through the decades.
He kept of a copy of the paperwork that highlighted his proudest accomplishment during his three years of service. It came in June 27, 1964. He scored the highest marks with an M-14 of anyone in his battalion of more than 3,000 men and was recognized for it with a three-day pass. He finished 8 points higher than his second closest competitor.
He also used the black book for his jobs over the years, which ranged from a snow plow operator for Elk River banks, the post office and businesses (until the city took over) to a chase car driver at Cornerstone Auto known to old-timers like him call Elk River Ford.
He also used it to round up the guys in the Elk River American Legion Honor Guard when duty called when they had a funeral for another fallen comrade — be it a member of the Legion or not.
Dollansky helped start the American Legion Honor Guard in 1985. Ed Norrell of the Legion asked him what he thought about the idea of starting one.
Dollansky was immediately interested, under one condition: The guard had to have uniforms. They needed to do it right.
The group has marched in parades, raised the flag at Veterans Day programs at Elk River schools, and helped lay to rest members of the American Legion as they have died. The Honor Guard has played a key role in the Elk River Memorial Day program ever since 1986 when it took part in it for the first time.
The group has marched and raised flags in 20-some below temperatures, and 2018 was perhaps the hottest Memorial Day on record in Minnesota. One time there was a nearby tornado warning.
“I’m on the telephone a lot,” Dollansky told the Star News in 2018. “When the phone rings and there’s a funeral, I need to drop my plans and call up (honor guard) members.”
Dollansky kept copious records on every parade funeral, noting who was in attendance.
This year the Memorial Day program was shortened due to COVID-19, but under Dollansky’s leadership the group went about its business on cemetery tour in the morning. Each rode their own vehicle or bike, though. Dollansky, of course, drove a truck. Kulkay kidded him this year, asking him if he spent all day shining it up.
In previous years, Cornerstone would let the gang pile into a van they lent Dollansky for the morning.
The Elk River American Legion Honor Guard worked 51 different events in 2017 but this year the pandemic had wiped out nearly all of them but funerals.
The Sherburne County parade was usually the most grueling for its length and heat. Belanger was known for slowing the group down under shade trees. Dollansky usually pressed on and put quite a distance between the Honor Guard and the group trailing them.
This year, however, even Dollansky was slowing. Not as much as he probably should have, but he was. When pneumonia hit in February, he raced to get out of the hospital and worked his way off of oxygen.
“He was so proud of that,” Wendy Dollansky said. “That’s the first thing he (would) show the grandkids when they came over.”
Dollansky was proud of many things. His family was at the top of the list. Christmas lights he and Wendy put up for kids every Christmastime. Pop tabs he collected for a good cause. Having kids ride mini-bikes on his property, knowing they were not playing video games or on the street. His days as a sharpshooter in the service. His trucks, including one he had yet to drive that’s going back to the Monticello Ford dealership. His fellow servicemen ranked right near the top, too.
“I took pride in my service, and, naturally, I took pride in the honor guard,” Dollansky once said.
He continued to tune rifles throughout his life, a skill he learned in foxholes where it mattered most to do it right. He preferred to do it right even when the stakes weren’t as high, though.
