The Elk River American Legion 19-U baseball team (16-10-2) finished the 2021 season with an 8-3 loss to Maple Grove in the semifinal of the loser’s bracket of the Subsection 6 tournament on Saturday, July 24, at Osseo High School.
Outfielder Trinity Blood had two hits and one RBI.
Elk River head coach Brandon Groebner said he’s proud of the team even though they didn’t make the state tournament.
“I was proud of the way they played defensively and offensively,” Groebner said. “Our pitching was good through the subsection tournament. I was proud of them for the way that they played and they had a good run this season.”
