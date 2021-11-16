Elk River High School’s annual Elk Pride Craft Bazaar hardly missed a beat this past Saturday. Last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year’s turned out to be the biggest and busiest show since Barb Ramsdell and Julie Peterson took over the coordination of the event years ago. There were a record number of vendors at 175 and a record number of raffle tickets sold at 1,240.

The Elk Pride Craft Bazaar raises money for scholarships given to ERHS graduates.

Monique Sabby, who directs

Elk River High School’s culinary arts program, said they weren’t sure how attendance would be, so they decided on making about 1,200 cookies. They were sold out well before the show was over.

Many of the vendors have been coming to the show for years. Many were first-timers, including Sharlene Lindberg, who grew up in Elk River, moved away for 50 years and is back living in the area. She said she was very impressed. — Jim Boyle, editor

