Elk grad among 125 in nation to sell STEM to young women
If/Then Ambassadors to model how science can offer rewarding and lucrative careers
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
Elk River High School graduate Lindsey Dietz has been selected to be one of 125 women across the United States to serve as a STEM ambassador for the American Association for the Advancement of Science If/Then Program.
The program selected ambassadors who work in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers to serve as role models for middle school girls, according to the AAAS website. Dietz, who has a B.S. and master’s degree in mathematics and a Ph.D. in statistics, works as a senior quantitative analyst for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
“When I was growing up and in college, I didn’t really pay that close of attention to being the only woman in a lot of the things I was doing,” Dietz said. “Women can struggle with failure, because they’re expected to be perfect. This is about wanting to make sure women feel they have the opportunity to go into STEM – it’s not a field where you’re expected to be perfect – and make it more inclusive by having more women around.”
Dietz was drawn to the program after hearing about it through a friend. She is a co-founder of R Ladies, a group for women in the Twin Cities programming community through which she organized noRth, a conference for R users at the University of Minnesota.
According to a different R users group, R is an “open source programming language for statistical computing, data analysis, and graphical visualization.”
“I have been expanding my outreach in the community, mostly in the statistical community,” Dietz said. “When I saw this program, there didn’t seem to be a lot of restrictions such as you must have a position in academia, or already engage a lot with youth. I thought it was a good way to get into it.”
To apply, Dietz had to submit a personal statement about how she uses STEM in her career to make an impact; a video of her discussing a STEM-related topic; curriculum vitae detailing her professional preparation, contributions to STEM and public engagement; and more.
The applications were reviewed by AAAS, but also girls interested in STEM to help determine if the applicants would make good mentors. Dietz, who was one of two women from Minnesota to be chosen, said she was surprised to be selected as an ambassador.
“In particular after I met some of the ambassadors,” she said. “Some of them have really amazing resumes. … They really did a good job of picking people across the spectrum. It’s a huge honor.”
In her role as an ambassador, Dietz is expected to promote STEM whenever she can to girls and women of all ages. She was also given a $5,000 grant to promote STEM engagement locally. Dietz said she is not sure exactly what she will do yet, but has thought about doing a sports and STEM camp in Minneapolis, or using the grant to mentor undergraduates who would, in turn, mentor younger girls in STEM fields.
In addition, Dietz attended the AAAS If/Then summit from Oct. 21-25 in Dallas with many of the other ambassadors. The event was an opportunity to network and receive training, as well as to create materials such as photos and videos to promote and feature the ambassadors on YouTube, in science museums, on television, on social media, and more. Geena Davis, an actress and founder of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, and biologist Sylvia Earle spoke at the summit’s banquet dinner.
Dietz said the ambassadorship will allow her to grow her ability to promote STEM and learn how to become a better mentor for girls who are interested in the field.
“A lot of research has been done on why there aren’t more women in STEM and people definitely have conflicting opinions, but the aptitude for STEM is present in girls in the same way it’s present in boys,” she said. “(It’s about) creating this environment around them that allows them to test it out, see if it’s a good fit for them.”
