Elk Council supports proposal to design Zimmerman interchange

Elk River, MN (55330)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.