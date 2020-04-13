Elk Council supports proposal to design Zimmerman interchange

Elk River City Council members endorsed a letter of support for the  proposed creation of an interchange at Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4.

Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay sought the support of the city’s neighbor to the south, hoping to piggy-back on the improvements that will be made in Elk River to convert the highway into a freeway.

Elk River Mayor John Dietz wrote the letter to  Sen. David H. Senjem and Rep. Mary Murphy, the chairs of  capital investments committees, in support of Senate File 4170 and House File 4093.

Once the Highway 169 project is done, the intersection at Highway 169 and County Road 4 will be the last signalized intersection in a 75-mile stretch between Interstate 94 and Mille Lacs Lake.

“Design funding from the state is critical to provide Sherburne County adequate resources to plan and prepare for elimination of the signalized intersection and construction of an interchange,” Dietz concluded in his April 6 letter. 

