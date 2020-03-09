by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk Buddies are stepping up their game at Elk River High School.
This group of regular education and special education students now totaling more than 50 gathers at least once a month in classrooms for interactive activities and a chance to hang out.
“Everyone has so much fun together,” said Lindsay Strecker, one of the students who helps coordinate the gatherings.
A little more than a week ago, Elk Buddies took their friendships to the Elk River varsity basketball game. They shot baskets while the crowd looked on. Typical students fetched basketballs and kept their friends busy shooting.
Special needs students showed they got some game. Much like their classroom experiences, typical students in the Elk Buddies program found these individuals are much more skilled than one might expect.
“They’re so talented,” said Jayna Hager, a 16-year-old Elk River High School junior who is involved in the coordination of the group.
The purpose of the group is to help bridge the social gap between regular education and special education students in order to create a more welcoming and cohesive environment.
Strecker said there’s a lot of research and studies that show how important it is for everyone to have a “buddy.” The goal of the program is to ensure that every student gets the chance to form a lasting friendship during the Elk Buddies sessions.
“Everyone is actually the same,” Hager said. “We have so much in common.”
In September, the group kicked things off by making homecoming banners featuring paintings and sayings to pump up school spirit. It was a good start to the year, and as juniors, Strecker and Hager hope to build more momentum heading into next year.
“All of the students were very engaged in the activity and made sure that each student was having fun,” Strecker said.
Elk Buddies have also painted pumpkins together, decorated cookies and made Valentine’s Day boxes before exchanging gifts and cards.
Hager said she has been amazed by the students’ artistic abilities and their attention to detail.
“Many of them are so precise with everything,” she said of the pumpkin painting. “I was just slapping it on.”
A Super Bowl photo booth activity in January allowed Elk Buddies to make more memories and get their pictures taken together for keepsakes.
March’s theme will be March Madness and the plan is to play more basketball in the gyms. In April, there will be a “Just Dance Party.” The final event will be decorating spring flowers to celebrate the season.
“This will be a great creative outlet for the students with special needs and will be fun for activity for everyone involved,” Strecker said.
Playing at halftime of the varsity basketball game will be hard to top for some of the Elk Buddies. Hager and Strecker said they made a point to ask if the special education students were talking about the game at school the following day.
“That’s all they were talking about,” the special education teacher told them.
With that in mind, Elk Buddies coordinators say they are hopeful to do more activities outside of school like the boys varsity basketball game for the 20-some special education students involved in Elk Buddies. They said baseball might be a good one to test out in the spring. Next year it could be football, volleyball or some other sport or activity.
