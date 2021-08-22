by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River nonprofit that has been tending to the needs of girls and young women facing unexpected pregnancies since 1993 has a new name, a new facility and new services.
In addition to providing information, classes and support services, it now has added the capability to offer free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds.
The Elevier Women’s Center, formerly the Abba Crisis Pregnancy Center on Highway 10 in Elk River, is located at 19022 Freeport St. NW, Suite E. The center has gone from being a pregnancy resource center run in a residential setting to a pregnancy medical center with expanded support services and classes for young moms and couples.
The plan is also to expand its reach in educating youth about healthy relationships and risky behavior. It has narrowed its focus on the population of 15-25 year olds.
The center has served as many as 250-300 individuals a year with its former service model, and with the new and expanded quarters the organization will have the capability to serve even more.
“We believe women have the right to be informed, educated, empowered and equipped with evidence-based information as they make decisions that impact their life and health,” said Joan Parsakalleh, the organization’s executive director since 2012.
Parsakalleh has been guiding the transformation for the past six years. It has been her dream to for even longer to make this transition. The movement has been around for 30 years.
Parsakalleh says she works under a very supportive board, which has been the driving force, and with a great team of dedicated staff and volunteers that are bringing the vision to life.
“We exist to support the value and dignity of human life with a holistic approach to reproductive health,” Parsakalleh said. “Providing educational material, emotional and spiritual support services and reproductive health and consultative and medical services.”
Elevier Women’s Center, doing business under Abba Corporation, opened on April 5 and new services are gradually being added as carefully constructed systems are put into place and training is completed. The hope is to be able to offer free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds by a trained medical staff every day they are open.
Patients and clients are greeted in a secure lobby that leads patients into one hallway of the facility for medical services staffed by registered nurses and patient advocates, and clients into a separate hallway for classes, support and advocacy offered by client advocates who volunteer to support and mentor.
“It’s very rewarding,” said one the of ultrasound techs involved in the training that has been taking place. “It’s our job to give women accurate information and not to influence. We give women the data they need to make a decision.”
The facility is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made online at elevier.org.
The website contains information on the clinic’s services, options and details about the considerations of each.
“It’s a very emotional situation for girls,” Parsakalleh said. “That’s why we train. I tell you we have a great team. They bring peace to a situation.
“We’re all here because you are helping change a life, impacting someone and making a difference.”
Elevier is focused on the Sherburne County area but has pulled from a wide area over the years. There are other centers, but many still don’t offer the medical services or do so on a limited basis.
Some centers don’t do classes, something the Elk River center prides itself on.
“I feel it’s really important,” Parsakalleh said. “We need to do mentoring classes and parenting classes.”
Elevier has spaces for classes and places to sit down and meet with families and do goal-setting.
Parsakalleh said it’s rewarding when a teenage mother comes back in and they have a child who’s happy as can be and well-behaved with reports of that the family is doing well.
Elevier has stacks of binders filled with resources for both women and men. They even have a male counselor specifically for men.
The clients Elevier will work with the best are those who are motivated to learn or at least willing to learn. The center does not exist just to give away free services and products that are donated to it.
The center does give out homework to their clients in the form of worksheets. The clients can earn points and claim prizes like formula and diapers.
Parsakalleh, whose background is in law and property management, said it has been a long road to get to this point, between fundraising, finding a building, designing the remodel of it and the move. Medical policies and procedures and the training needed for insurance purposes was considerable.
“We want to be at the highest standards for safety and professionalism,” Parsakalleh said. “We are so blessed to have this building and everything we do.”
