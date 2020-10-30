Sherburne County officials ask for trust with the voting system and a healthy dose of patience
2020 has been the year of curbside dining and pick-ups for everything from prescriptions at Kemper Drug, store merchandise at any number of retailers and school lunches across the Elk River Area School District.
You can add voting to the list of curbside services, which has been among the options available since Sept. 18 at the Sherburne County Government Center when they began to offer in-person voting.
There’s a dropbox outside the government center at 13880 Business Center Drive in Elk River. Inside, there’s in-person voting for the masses. And for those in need of a ballot but who have compromised immune systems there’s even a call-in service.
The voter is asked to make a phone call and remain patient while a couple of individuals — one from both of the major political parties — walk back and forth together from the auditor’s office to your car enough times to present, explain and return the ballot to complete the process.
“I want people to feel safe and comfortable, whether they’re going to the precinct or county government center to vote absentee,” said Diane Arnold, Sherburne County’s auditor and treasurer since 2007 after her election in November 2006. “We’re doing everything we can to maintain sanitary conditions and maintain social distances and wearing facial coverings. If that isn’t working for them, we will provide curbside voting.”
After receiving their ballot packet and having it explained to them, voters fill it out, put it in the secrecy sleeve and into the signature envelope before it is brought back in to be accepted, Arnold said.
“It works out pretty nice,” she said. “People are happy they have that option, especially if they are more susceptible healthwise, this gives them a feeling of comfort.”
Most people, of course, are casting their absentee ballots in more traditional ways. The numbers are substantial: Sherburne County had accepted more than 13,000 absentee ballots as of Oct. 26. That’s nearly double the 7,735 absentee ballots cast in the last presidential election. The absentee ballots in the current count include the ones being turned in at Elk River City Hall.
Election Day was going to be the last day for absentee ballots to be postmarked to be mailed, but that changed on Oct. 29 with 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal ruling.
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Minnesota absentee ballots arriving after Election Day should be separated from other ballots in case they are later invalidated by a final court order, the Associated Press reported. The ruling doesn’t block Minnesota’s seven-day extension for counting absentee ballots outright, but puts the grace period in danger, an AP report stated.
“Voters should no longer place their absentee ballots in the mail,” Secretary of State Steve Simon said. “It is too late for you, practically speaking, to get it back. Don’t risk it.”
The ruling doesn’t impact ballots received by the time polls close on Election Day, but sets the stage for post-election litigation. The case was sent back to a lower court for more proceedings.
More than 19,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Sherburne County as of Tuesday morning, Arnold said. ABout 6,000 of those had yet to come in. There were more than 47,000 ballots cast in all in Sherburne County in the 2016 presidential election.
“We’re blowing the numbers from the last (presidential) election out of the water, but we figured we would,” Arnold said.
The decision is likely to create voter confusion, with people who haven’t returned their absentee ballots scrambling to make sure their votes count. Simon said voters who still have absentee ballots in hand may drop them off at a designated location, vote early at an early voting station, or vote in person on Election Day. Those who already returned absentee ballots can track them online to see if they’ve been received.
As of Thursday night, nearly 400,000 of some 2 million requested absentee ballots remained outstanding, Simon said.
Arnold seemingly remains calm.
“It takes a village,” she said. “We have a lot of good, dedicated staff and we have hired temporary election judges from other precincts. They have been doing an awesome job. We want people to feel safe when they come to vote.”
This week people start lining up outside about 7:30 a.m. There’s another rush about 11 a.m. that runs through 1:30. Usually, there’s a lull between the two rushes but not always.
The government center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, for the last day of early voting. The same is true at Elk River City Hall. Across the river in Wright County, Otsego City Hall will be open these additional hours on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 for Otsego voters. As of Oct. 26, 4,800 ballots had already been accepted there.
The big day locally and across the country is Nov. 3, of course, with local polling locations scattered throughout Sherburne and Wright counties, to name two, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m.
Arnold laid out some of her election season planning before the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners this past summer, before the primary, which had not a seven-day extension but a three-day extension that served as a dry run.
“We have sent out cases of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes to the polls,” she said. “We have an abundance of pens so they can (cycle) and sanitize them. They have sneeze shields.
“There will be 6-feet distancing marked out and there will be cleaning going on throughout out the day.”
Polling locations will also make it clear if voters know of a person who is sick or ill not to come in and to make them aware of the curbside voting.
“We have told people their options,” Arnold said. “We want to make it efficient and healthy for them and provide as many options as we could so people can get out to vote and feel safe doing it.”
Asked if heading up elections in Sherburne County make her proud to be an American, Arnold said it does.
“It’s something to really see all the work that goes in behind the scenes, all the preparation, how many times a ballot actually gets handled and verified through the process and gets counted. It’s really a good system. I’m proud of it,” she said. “We have a very good election system in Minnesota. With the paper trail we create, everything is there from the application, to the ballot to the envelopes. It’s a good system and it works really well.
“People should really put their faith in that. We do have a good system. They can be assured their vote is counting.”
The chair of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners, Felix Schmiesing, said county residents and Minnesota have a lot to be proud of as voters, noting Minnesota’s consistently high voter turnout.
“I guess you could say we are experts when it comes to voting,” he said. “That’s why, even though the pandemic has brought so much uncertainty to this year, we can trust our election officials to ensure a smooth, secure, and fair election where every eligible vote is counted.”
Schmiesing said this year’s election will require more patience than in the past.
“Think of it this way,” he said. “We don’t have an Election Day this year; we have an election season.”
Due to coronavirus and health concerns, more Minnesotans are voting absentee than ever before. Absentee ballots take longer to count because of the additional security measures in place to verify the accuracy of each ballot, Schmiesing said.
“Election judges go through every ballot, application, and signature envelope by hand to ensure that each voter’s information is accurate,” he said. “And just like many workplaces, election officials are being careful to stay socially distanced and are sometimes working with reduced staff and limited resources.”
Numbers will be presented to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office and will go on the Secretary of State’s website. They will be far from final.
“Nothing will be official until after the canvassing takes place,” Arnold said.
For Sherburne County numbers, that means totals won’t be final until Nov. 12. The board of commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. that day.
Other municipalities are meeting at different times or later. Auditors across the state have until the end of the day Nov. 13 to canvass the results.
“I know it’s kind of different,” Arnold said. “We did that for the primary, too. We had three days for that.”
Arnold said Sherburne County will send updated numbers each day after the absentee ballots that come in they day are counted.
The Sherburne County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office can be reached at (763) 765-4351, on the web at https://mn-sherburnecounty.civicplus.com/183/Elections or via email at auditor@co.sherburne.mn.us.
