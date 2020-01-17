Support Hobot for House of Representatives
I’m a Lifetime Member of the NRA and local business owner in Big Lake. I’m writing to support Chad Hobot for state representative in the special election on Feb. 4. I have known Chad Hobot for seven years through BNI; he is an avid sportsman, from turkey to deer hunting, and he is an accomplished fisherman. Over the years we have talked extensively about the Second Amendment, faith, family, and life in general. Chad Hobot believes in the Second Amendment and that Second Amendment rights should be balanced with measures to keep firearms away from dangerous people. He demonstrated his commitment to his faith when he earned a diploma in Biblical Studies from Free Grace United Church in Elk River a couple of years ago. I also know his personal story and his work with members of the community dealing with alcohol addiction and recovery; it is a story of transformation not only in his life but helping others too. His character is solid and I wholeheartedly recommend him to voters. — Jeff Rudek, Big Lake
Zerwas: Elect Novotny, the Republican-endorsed candidate from Elk River
Representing Big Lake, Elk River and Otsego in the Minnesota House of Representatives has truly been the honor of my lifetime. I was blessed to be able to represent my community for 13 years on the City Council and in the Legislature. While I’m stepping away to the next phase of my life, I am confident our community will continue to receive excellent representation in St. Paul.
House District 30A Republicans overwhelmingly endorsed Paul Novotny, of Elk River, to be the Republican candidate for the Minnesota House, and now he has won the primary overwhelmingly, too.
I am so excited to fully endorse and support Paul, a sergeant with the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office with over 30 years with the department. Paul has been an active Republican volunteer for nearly two decades and has logged innumerable volunteer hours supporting conservative candidates and causes.
Paul has prioritized defending our Second Amendment rights, protecting the right to life, and exposing wasteful spending in his campaign for the House of Representatives. I fully support his agenda, and I look forward to his voice being heard at the Capitol. Politics is a relationship business, that’s how you get things done at the Legislature. Paul’s collaborative approach is exactly what we need from our representative in Saint Paul. I am excited to vote for such a uniquely qualified candidate in Paul Novotny.
Thank you so much for your help and support these last 13 years. Now let’s help Paul Novotny continue the work we’ve started. — Nick Zerwas, Elk River
Novotny to make an excellent representative
Paul Novotny will make an excellent representative for us in St. Paul. I have known Paul and his family for many years. I know him to be a man of the highest character. I know he possesses solid, lifelong conservative values. Paul’s 30-plus year career in law enforcement has put him in contact with both the best and the worst our culture has to offer, and that experience has given Paul the wisdom to both listen and lead. Paul’s roots are very deep in our community and his record personally and professionally are well known. In my view Paul is ideally suited to be our representative in the state Legislature, and is a most worthy successor to Nick Zerwas who has served us so well.
If you want a representative who is willing to take up the hard challenges facing us in the future, make solid fiscal choices, protect our most basic rights when they are threatened, act in the best interests of those he represents, and will continue our history of the very best representation in St. Paul, then please join me in voting for Paul Novotny in the Feb. 4 special election. — John Houlton, Elk River
Paul Novotny to be Elk River’s partner in St. Paul
I endorse Paul Novotny who is running for Minnesota state Representative District 30A (Elk River, Big Lake, Big Lake Township, Otsego) to finish out Nick Zerwas’ term.
Party politics aside, I firmly believe Paul Novotny is the best fit to represent everyone in our community. His 31 years in law enforcement in Sherburne County demonstrates his passion to serve and protect our interests and freedoms. We need a partner in St. Paul.
The special election is on Feb. 4. Don’t forget to get out and vote. Your vote is your voice. And when you speak up, your voice is heard. — Garrett A. Christianson
Excited to support Novotny for Minnesota House District 30A
I am excited to support Paul Novotny as the next Republican candidate to represent Elk River and Big Lake in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
I have known Paul for about 30 years. We handled many cases together when I was a prosecutor for Sherburne County, and he worked in the Sheriff’s office. Paul is honest, hardworking, thoughtful and fair. I enjoyed his sense of humor. He has integrity. He would always stay true to his word and true to himself. He earned my respect. I also appreciated his conservative values.
What I admire most about Paul is that he is a family man. Our families have known each other since our daughters were little. We both have been involved in church activities and youth sports. It is clear to me that Paul’s family is a priority of his. He has been a present and involved dad. He is compassionate: a good role model.
It seems that our freedoms and values are constantly under attack. We need a strong conservative leader to represent us in St. Paul. Paul is well qualified to do the job.
It is with great enthusiasm that I support Paul Novotny as the next Republican candidate to represent House District 30A in the Feb. 4 special election. — Christopher J. Johnson, Elk River
