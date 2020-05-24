Each election season, the city of Elk River offers paid, part-time employment opportunities for residents interested in serving the community by ensuring an efficient voting process on Election Day.

The city is currently seeking election judges to work Elk River’s eight polling locations for the presidential primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11 and the presidential general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Contact Deputy City Clerk, Jessica Miller via email at jmiller@ElkRiverMN.gov or at 763-635-1004 for more information on election judge qualifications and the time commitment required. To apply, go to https://tinyurl.com/y86zl542.

Load comments