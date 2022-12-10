Hand counting 14,336 ballots from 4 precincts resulted in two votes changing in one race
Election officials, including representatives from both major political parties, hand counted votes cast in the 2022 General Election from several Sherburne County precincts.
The hand count involved four precincts and involved votes cast on Election Day and votes cast through absentee ballots. The precincts chosen were in Elk River, Big Lake, Clear Lake Township and Haven Township.
The races that were hand counted were for governor, U.S. representative, attorney general and secretary of state.
The hand count involved 14,336 votes in select races from multiple Sherburne County precincts. The hand count resulted in a change of two votes in one race -- with Rep. Tom Emmer gaining one vote and his challenger Jeanne Hendricks gaining one vote in the same precinct.
In that race, two voters marked the ballot for two candidates. Voter intent in the hand count determined that each candidate gained one vote.
“The election tabulators accurately and correctly did the job they were intended to do,” said County Auditor- Treasurer Diane Arnold. “The hand counting provided the public an opportunity to see how human error does happen and that it’s not intentional.”
