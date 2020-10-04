We are faced with another historical election in just a few short months. As we bring our federal and state races into focus, we must not forget about those who are running for local government offices. Decisions made by our local representation have a huge impact on our communities and we need to do our due diligence before November.
We need to change the way we think about local government. Government exists to serve its citizens. The most important role for a county commissioner is to serve all people within the county. To take time to listen, hear, and understand the many voices in our community. We need more of that mindset on our Sherburne County Board. If elected, Anne Kostrzewski will bridge that gap. Her people first mentality will serve us well in Sherburne County.
Don’t ask for a seat at the table. Demand one by voting for Anne Kostrzewski on Nov. 3. — Garrett Christianson
