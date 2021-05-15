Kim Eisenschenk was selected Minnesota’s School Business Official of the Year. This award recognizes the outstanding practices and new ideas of Minnesota school business officials. Individuals are evaluated based upon their contributions to their districts, their communities and to the profession.

Eisenschenk was recognized May 10 at the MASBO Annual Conference and will receive a $2,000 scholarship to be awarded in ISD 728.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments