Eileen Anderson, the person behind many music and theater productions in and around Elk River, is having her moment in the spotlight.
She was honored by the Elk River City Council on Oct. 19 as the October Volunteer of the Month.
Anderson has spent decades directing theatrical performances and founding artistic opportunities throughout the community including Command Performance Choir, Youth Theater Workshops, North Star Arts, Elk River Community Theater, Elk River Arts Alliance, Art Soup, Guardian Angels Gala, Talent Shows, and Solo Ensembles. She has also volunteered in classrooms throughout ISD 728 schools and led Sherburne County 4-H equine projects.
“The City of Elk River appreciates and honors her commitment to improving lives and making dreams a reality for our residents and youth,” a press release from the city of Elk River stated.
Elk River John Dietz established the Volunteer of the Month award program to recognize outstanding volunteer efforts. Know a great volunteer? Click here (ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition) to learn how you can nominate someone for Volunteer of the Month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.