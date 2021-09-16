The eighth annual Thumbs Up High Run, Walk, Bike and Blade 5K event has broken a record.
As of 1 p.m. on Sept. 16 there were already 924 participants signed up.
This year’s event will be on Saturday, Sept. 18, at a new location – the Woodland Trails Regional Park – due to the Lake Orono Park Renovation Project.
Packet pickup and same-day registration will start at 7:30 a.m.
The opening ceremony and keynote speaker will be at 9 a.m.
Nicole R.H. Baker, MS, LAMFT and Ph.D. candidate, will be this year’s speaker.
Bikers and in-line skaters will be released first with runners to follow.
Depending on COVID-19 restrictions, there may be waves in groups of 50 people
At 11 a.m., a bonanza of kids activities will begin. There will also be food and beverages as well as free water from Lift PT and the U14 Girls Softball team and complimentary coffee from Dunn Bros and Caribou Coffee.
Woodland Trails Park is located at 20135 Elk Lake Road NW, Elk River. There is limited on-site parking, but there is overflow parking at Meadowvale Elementary School at 12701 Elk Lake Road NW. Parking is free. A no-cost bus will transport people round-trip between the school and Woodland Trails from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carpooling is encouraged.
Thumbs Up was founded in 2014 by Katie Shatusky, Jessica Hackenmueller and Jody Kreuser in honor of two great men, Robert “Bob” Schmit and Charles “Chuck” Dahlheimer, who like many others took their lives after living in silence from a mental illness.
“Thumbs Up is all about embracing those who are struggling and breaking the stigma around mental health,” the group’s website states. “Connecting, supporting and encouraging one another to talk about their feelings and challenges and to ‘Keep moving forward.’”
The group is dedicated to educating and teaching about mental illness, the warning signs of suicide, what you can to do help others who struggle and community awareness initiatives.
It has a long list of accomplishments and the money raised at the previous events has been put to use:
— Nearly $18,000 has been donated to the Elk River Area School District for mental health and suicide prevention efforts.
— Exactly $10,000 has gone toward scholarships to youth going into mental health lines of work.
— Another $9,600 has been donated for mental health events and special community events.
— Nearly $9,000 has been donated to Open Doors for Youth to provide counseling support services for youth experiencing homelessness.
— Another $3,500 has been donated to K9’s from Carrie for Emotional Support Dogs.
— Another $3,200 has been donated to the city of Elk River to support city emergency workers with PTSD and for a memorial park bench and trees.
— Another $2,000 has gone to support Spectrum High School’s suicide prevention group.
Other significant donations have gone for Smile Jars and inspirational books as well as Cheer Bags to support youth and adults.
