by Jim Boyle
Editor
In addition to delivering a pre-sale report, District 728’s financial advisors from Ehlers provided a sneak peak at the tax impact of the school portion of property taxes.
Jodie Zesbaugh, a senior municipal adviser with Ehlers, offered two main points during her Nov. 28 report on the preliminary property tax levy proposed for 2023 that will be up for approval on Dec. 12.
Proposed property tax levy percentage increases will not mirror school property tax levy increases, and school taxes will not mirror residential property tax valuation increases.
“Your proposed property tax levy is showing an increase of 11%; that doesn’t mean it’s going to result in an 11 % increase for each of your taxpayers,” Zesbaugh said.
She also pointed out that if property values were remaining the same, the levy for school taxes would be going down by 15%.
She presented the board with a chart showing what property taxes would be doing if residential home values had been staying the same.
“We think this apples-to-apples comparison is a nice starting point because the changes on a parcel-by-parcel basis vary so much,” she said.
For the homeowner of a home valued at $250,000 last year that has been increased 20% to $300,000 would see their school taxes increase from $1,444 to $1,486, an increase of $42 or 2.9% percent.
“We don’t want people to think that because the school district is increasing taxes by 11% that equates to an 11% increase to property taxpayers,” Zesbaugh said. “We also don’t want people to think if their value went up by 20% that it’s going to result in 20% increases in taxes.”
Superintendent Dan Bittman said he appreciated the succinct explanation.
“The percent of levy (increase) is not the amount of taxes that is raised on individual residence or business,” Bittman said. “That is not it at all. ... And the county valuation is not determined by the school district. The school district has very little control of increases in levies unlike some organizations.
“Even with a 20% increase in property value, it would mean about a $40 increase in property taxes for school levies for the year. That is important for our business leaders to hear.”
Valuations, however, vary from parcel to parcel and in many cases increased by much more than 20%.
“Almost everybody did have a big change, especially if you were a residential homeowner,” she said. Homeowners who saw sharper increases in valuations will see increases greater than 2.9%.
One residential property tax statement of an Elk River residence examined by the Star News and Ehlers showed a home valued at $242,800 last year had its value increased to $311,700 for 2023. This $68,900 jump represents a 28% hike.
School taxes for this property owner in District 728 are projected to go up $149 or 11%, Zesbaugh said after crunching the numbers.
Commercial property values, however, have stayed pretty stable and some have even decreased, she said. They didn’t see the bidding wars that home sellers did, Zesbaugh said.
Counties are required to place property values within a certain range of what home sales are going for, or the state will take over the process.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.