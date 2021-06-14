The Elk River City Council recognized E.H. Renner & Sons for its donation of labor and equipment valued at $8,200 at the council’s May 17 meeting.
As part of the Youth Athletic Complex restroom and concession building project, the Elk River firm re-excavated an on-site well back to its original depth.
