Photos courtesy of Otsego Parks and Recreation Department
There was less hunting perhaps, but the children and families who came to Otsego’s annual Easter egg hunt had no less fun.
Otsego’s Park and Rec Department made a few changes to make the event possible in a pandemic, including breaking the event up into four separate time slots with a half an hour between each slot to allow for city staff and volunteers to clean and disinfect, according to Ross Demant, the director of the parks and recreation department.
The event would have been outside in Prairie Park but was moved into the public works garage due to rain. To maintain social distancing, city staff created “egg chutes” fabricated from sections of PVC pipe. Staff and volunteers would drop plastic eggs and surprises into the chute, which would then shoot out the other end where the kids would try to catch them with their egg baskets.
Children found it to be exciting. The city also held its annual Santa Day event in the public works garage to rave reviews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.