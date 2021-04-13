Photos courtesy of Otsego Parks and Recreation Department

There was less hunting perhaps, but the children and families who came to Otsego’s annual Easter egg hunt had no less fun.

Otsego’s Park and Rec Department made a few changes to make the event possible in a pandemic, including breaking the event up into four separate time slots with a half an hour between each slot to allow for city staff and volunteers to clean and disinfect, according to Ross Demant, the director of the parks and recreation department.

The event would have been outside in Prairie Park but was moved into the public works garage due to rain. To maintain social distancing, city staff created “egg chutes” fabricated from sections of PVC pipe. Staff and volunteers would drop plastic eggs and surprises into the chute, which would then shoot out the other end where the kids would try to catch them with their egg baskets.

Children found it to be exciting. The city also held its annual Santa Day event in the public works garage to rave reviews.

