EdVenture Club Childcare canceled March 16-17; childcare will be provided for families of Emergency personnel critical to the state’s response to COVID-19

EdVenture Club Childcare
EdVenture Club programming will be canceled Monday, March 16, 2020 and Tuesday, March 17, 2020. All registrations starting Monday March 16, 2020 for before and after school care will be canceled and refunds will be processed.
Starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020 through Friday, March 27, 2020, childcare will be provided per the Governor’s recommendation to Emergency personnel critical to the State’s response to COVID-19:
Childcare will be provided for healthcare, emergency medical services, long-term and post-acute care providers; law enforcement personnel; personnel providing correctional services; public health employees; firefighters and other first responders; essential court personnel.
Emergency personnel requesting childcare during this time will be required to provide an employer ID or another form of employee identification.
Specific site locations for childcare will be determined and communicated Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Registration will be for Monday through Friday enrollment from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. for $125 per student per week. A maximum of 30 children, ages 6 to 12, will be allowed to enroll at a site to be determined. A maximum of 10 children, ages 3 to 5, will be allowed to enroll at an Early Childhood site to be determined. Enrollment limits are put in place to ensure the implementation of social distancing and best practice health strategies.
A registration lottery will be available Monday, March 16 on www.728communityed.com and an enrollment acceptance will be communicated to applicants Tuesday, March 17, 2020 by the end of the workday.
For community childcare availability starting the week of March 30, 2020, the Elk River Area School District will be communicating information to all families Monday, March 23.
