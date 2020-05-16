To the author of the letter to the editor in the May 9 edition of the Star News calling for reducing the stigma to mental health, I say no thank you. Each of us ought be looking instead to educate those taught or teaching that prejudice. They have done enough harm. — Harold A. Maio, Ft. Myers, Florida (Editor’s note: Maio is a retired mental health editor.)
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Dammann charged with malicious punishment of a child
- Walz announces two-week extension of COVID-19 stay-at-home order
- Little Falls Schools confirmed first case of COVID involving a staff member; child care closed at this time
- Drive-through COVID-19 testing facility opens in St. Louis Park
- Elk River Area School Board learns of graduation plans
- Resident in their 30s becomes 14th COVID-positive case in Morrison County
- Forest Lake declares continuance of declaration of emergency
- Two new cases of COVID reported in Morrison County
- Minneapolis man charged with shooting in Maple Grove
- Farmers markets to open in 2020 with tweaks
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial kicks off silly season (5)
- Steven A. Anderson (4)
- Good, surprising news for students and families (4)
- Thomas "Tom" W. Lang (4)
- Walz, one size does not fit all (3)
- So, money does grow on trees (2)
- Gwendolyne "Gwen" Amelia Hansen (2)
- Michael George Rowekamp (2)
- Richard "Dick" D. Elliott (2)
- Trump has done an amazing job (2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.