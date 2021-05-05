In 2021, Edina Realty Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary as an organization that offers financial support to nonprofit organizations serving homeless individuals, children and families and/or homelessness prevention in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Founded in 1996, the foundation was created to invest in the local communities Edina Realty serves to give everyone a better place to call home.
“Over the years, the Otsego/Elk River Edina Realty office has donated more than $34,000 to support local nonprofits,” said office manager Kevin Bergstrom. “Our team strongly believes in the importance of giving back to the community, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to support those in need.”
Recent donations from the Edina Realty Otsego/Elk River office include:
•Sherburne County Area United Way.
•Spare Key.
•Community Table.
•Open Doors for Youth.
•Community Aid of Elk River (CAER).
Over 25 years, the Edina Realty Foundation has raised more than $10 million with 4,725 grants to support nonprofits serving homeless individuals or organizations working to prevent homelessness.
