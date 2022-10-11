Businesswomen merge dreams to create unique coffee and wine bar at downtown’s entrance
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Edge Bar and Boutique has opened on the corner of Main Street and Parrish Avenue at the entrance to downtown Elk River.
The community so far has embraced the new business, stopping by for coffee with choices of syrups and sauces and a variety of signature drinks.
The coffee bar and boutique, located at 609 Main St., opened on Sept. 29, and a few days later — after licensing requirements were completed — tap wine and beer were added. The shop also sells breakfasts, salads, healthy snacks, sweets and food for grazing in the evening including charcuterie. All ages have been thought of with healthy kid options and fancy adult selections.
The unique experience is the brainchild of businesswomen Jennifer Wagner and Nicole Smith. Like a lot of people, Wagner and Smith like to dream of the possibilities. It’s often a question of consistency and perseverance whether anything happens because of it.
It started when Smith asked Wagner two years ago in a late night text about what she would think of opening a boutique in downtown Elk River.
“I reached out to her knowing her position (on the city council, Housing and Redevelopment Authority and liaison to other bodies) and being a member of the Downtown Elk River Business Association,” Smith said. “I wanted to know what that would look like.”
Wagner was quick to reply that she loved the idea, but only if it was paired with a coffee and wine bar — a long-held dream of hers ever since she first stood in the retail space that had been built as part of Granite Shores mixed use building.
“It struck me that downtown Elk River has truly been waiting for this,” Wagner said. “It has always been a dream of mine to open a coffee and wine bar in this exact space.”
Wagner already had a name and logo in mind, long before she trusted herself to act on such a lofty endeavor.
After years in city government, marketing her community and more than a decade of running her own marketing business downtown, she was more brazen with her thought patterns.
Wagner and Smith have made a strong team, each bringing different skills.
Smith, who owns Snap Fitness in Elk River with her husband Luke Smith, has learned a thing or two about herself, and her confidence has grown, too.
“I believe we all have gifts,” Nicole Smith said. “I believe God gave me the gift of building community. When I look at this, I see an opportunity for community to be built.”
The gym community has become a family for Nicole. She said she didn’t realize how much she had been seeking a place to belong when she started running the gym with Luke in 2017.
“I finally felt like I cared about people who cared as much about me as I did about them,” she said. “What I discovered is I wanted to make everyone feel good about themselves, the way people had made me feel.”
The husbands of Wagner and Smith were not immediately sold, having just been battered by a pandemic that closed the gym and disrupted life for everyone. They have come aboard.
“I’m proud of these ladies,” Luke said. “They’re crushing it.”
His initial reaction to the idea was a simple question: “Are you kidding me?”
“It’s a cool idea, but it’s not going to happen,’” he said to Nicole. “... And then, before I know it, I am eating butter on bread and enjoying coffee.”
The last two years have been a journey for the two women; they kept putting one foot in front of the other while examining Smith’s question of “What would it look like if ...?”
The two say the venture was a “big if,” until they signed the lease on July 1. But they had already investigated a roaster in Chaska, bought lighting, and figured out what their dishes would look like. They also created an LLC, “just in case,” they said.
“It’s almost like we were in denial,” Smith said.
Wagner said it was scary.
“Nicole and Luke were freshly scarred, trying to stay afloat in a pandemic, which they did,” Wagner said. “They had little kids (now aged 9, 7 and 4). I was there 10 years ago. I now have one 19-year-old and two 17-year-olds. I have been where she currently is.”
Once the lease was signed, they were swept into a whirlwind of activity, delays and more activity. Construction started on July 11. They developed partnerships with Albrecht Building and Remodeling in Elk River for construction; Construction2Style with Morgan Molitor, who was in Elk River, for design help; Bellacor, a nationwide company based in Minneapolis, for furnishings; Mercury Mosaics, custom wall tile; Trophy Flooring; Wall to Wall Paint; Exquisite Stone, out of Elk River; Missy Wilson with Royal Supply.
“It was important for us to work with as many local companies as possible,” Wagner said.
They also reached out to other small businesses who have boutiques or coffee shops, and found them all to be so helpful.
“When small businesses find themselves in the cream of the crop is when they’re willing to be partners and supporters and not look at one another as competitors,” Wagner said. “That’s really when you find a strong business community. I would put the Elk River business community up against any other community.”
During a visit to Edge Bar and Boutique on Wednesday afternoon, music played in the background of the coffee shop.
There was no whir of blenders, however.
The owners had a machine custom built from Italy to make the coffees to precise specifications.
“It’s not a ‘push a button,’” Wagner said. “We are training true baristas.”
Nicole said they anticipate there to be questions, and that they are excited to share their vision with people.
“We look forward to educating,” Nicole said.
The owners of Edge also plan to be involved in the community. In fact, they started running coupons before they were open in things like football gold cards and the St. Andrew’s Fall Festival.
“We want to be part of the women’s shopping day, the trick-or-treating and a hub for the community, too,” Wagner said.
The Edge offered Elk River High School students happy hour specials on coffee drinks this week, given it was homecoming week.
“That’s a big part of who we are and who we want to be,” Wagner said. “We support the community, whether it’s the Parker School carnival or the downtown business association.”
DERBA has already had a meeting at Edge, and Wagner dreams of someday starting a small business coalition.
For now, they are proud of what they have built, and have been pleased to see people coming to the coffee and wine bar.
There are many signature drink options, 11 coffee options and non-coffee drinks.
Don’t forget about the boutique, which started as Nicole Smith’s dream and got sweetened with Jennifer Wagner’s dream of “grabbing a coffee and going shopping.”
And if you’re old enough, feel free to grab a glass of wine while you shop or have a beer when you’re done.
You can do all that at Edge Bar and Boutique, thanks to a couple of dreamers who just kept putting one foot in front of the other until they were ready to open.
