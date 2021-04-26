Coleen Eddy, an economic development specialist for the city of Elk River, stepped up her efforts when Amanda Othoudt left her role as the economic development director position on Oct. 3, 2020.

Eddy was rewarded April 19 for the job she has done keeping up with the demands of the economic development division. The council awarded Eddy interim pay at a rate of 10% of the employee’s regular pay, which amounts to a cost to the city of about $140 per week. This amount will be retroactive to Oct. 5, 2020.

Lauren Wipper, the city’s human resources manager called Eddy’s work “impressive” in the council request for action on the meeting’s consent agenda.

