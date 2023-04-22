by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Economic Development Authority has lined up in support of a tax abatement plan that will help grow one of Elk River’s long-standing and successful businesses.
Beaudry Oil & Service, doing business as Beaudry Oil & Propane, a 41-year-old company, along with Harvest Reaper LLC, a developer of a warehouse facility off of Sherburne County Road 1 (Elk Lake Road), applied for tax abatement financing assistance related to the construction of a 25,000-square-foot industrial facility, with construction expected to begin in 2023, according to council documents.
Mikaela Huot, a director with Bakertilly Municipal Advisor, who reviewed the application with the city, told the EDA the developer sought $645,000 from the city of Elk River and Sherburne County over 15 to 20 years to finance a portion of the site development costs associated with construction of the new building with a total development cost for the project, including land acquisition and site development, of more than $4 million.
They cite a necessary water main extension from Industrial Boulevard to provide adequate water suppression systems.
The two biggest factors driving support for the abatement include job creation and increased tax base, Huot told the EDA.
Sherburne County provided an initial estimated taxable value of the project upon completion of $1,566,000 that includes the land value.
“That value would equate to new estimated total annual taxes for the project of $43,698 with the estimated city share as $11,350 and county share as $11,028,” Huot stated in prepared materials.
Harvest Reaper, LLC would be the owner of the building and lease the space to Lubricants Warehouse. The building project is expected to retain the existing six company employees and create a minimum of 14 to 20 new full-time-equivalent employees within three years of the project’s completion. The average base wage of the employees is anticipated to be in the range of $29 to $32 per hour.
“We’ve gone through the application and are ready to talk about the recommendation and the process that has happened so far,” said Brent O’Neil, director of economic development for the city of Elk River.
The property is located north of the current Beaudry Oil site on Proctor Avenue. The site is north of the city’s public works facility, and its southern border is across from Lighthouse Learning Academy. Vision Transportation is its neighbor to the west.
“The new unit is being built to process and distribute lubricants throughout the area,” O’Neil said.
Huot helped the city review the abatement proposal and the city’s joint finance committee gave its support to the plan at the end of March.
The recommendation is to provide $138,000 in abatement, to be awarded over 11 years. The money would come in the form of property tax rebates after the taxes are paid and the requirements are met to offset a portion of the extraordinary site development costs as necessary for the new development to occur.
Based on review of the project and for consistency with the city’s tax abatement policy, Huot said it can recommend financial assistance of up to $200,000 that could potentially include county participation due to some of the extraordinary site development costs related to the project, she stated in prepared documents.
The amount recommended to come from the city would be assuming 100% of incremental tax abatement revenues and 10 years of county assistance assuming 50% of incremental tax abatement revenues would generate approximately $201,186 of total available tax abatement revenues to the project over the term of the abatement.
The estimated present value of the combined total assistance (city and county, if approved) would be approximately $152,000, assuming a 4.5% discount/interest rate, city documents stated.
The developer acquired the site (two parcels) in 2020 for $235,000. There are additional site improvement costs that must be incurred for the site to be developable and are a barrier to development as currently proposed, Huot stated.
The adjacent remaining vacant parcel could include future development, but there are no current plans for any additional development beyond the 25,000-square-foot industrial building as proposed, Huot said.
The Elk River City Council will hold a public hearing on the matter.
Dan Tveite, president of the EDA, asked if EDA members had any questions, and they did not. Tveite said from being on the finance committee, he could say that committee members felt it was a solid project, given the property and nature of the property.
“The finance committee was absolutely in favor,” Tveite.
After the EDA cast its support for recommending the plan to the Elk River City Council, EDA and Council Member Jennifer Wagner thanked Ken Beaudry and Beaudry Oil for building its business in Elk River and keeping it here all these years. She also thanked him and the company for bringing in more jobs at the wages of $29 to $32 an hour.
“That speaks volumes to the business that you do,” she said. “I think the partnerships and the work we can do together as a city and business (is) what we want. Good luck to you and congratulations on the expansion.”
