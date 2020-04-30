Group also considers new microloan and grants to help hardest hit businesses with property tax relief
The Elk River Economic Development Authority has agreed to launch a #TogetherElkRiver marketing campaign to help businesses now and in the wake of COVID-19.
The decision came on the heels of the EDA’s April 20 regular meeting at which Commissioner Jennifer Wagner first proposed the marketing effort. Following the EDA meeting, Economic Development Director Amanda Othoudt and Senior Communications Coordinator Kaylin Clement met with Elk River Chamber representatives and Wagner to discuss a campaign brand and brainstorm marketing ideas.
The group discussed a community marketing campaign to focus on shopping local, and supporting the business community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group agreed on a hashtag line of #TogetherElkRiver, which the EDA also supported at a special EDA meeting on April 29.
Wagner also proposed a $9,000 budget from funds expected to no longer be utilized for marketing, conferences and travel for the partnership and nominated Wagner and Charlie Blesener to represent the EDA on the steering committee.
The group was also expanded to include representatives from the Elk River Area School District, the Elk River Youth Sports Association and Elk River High School’s DECA program.
City staff has created a dedicated webpage and will develop content for social media posting.
The EDA and Sherburne County are also establishing or modifying programs to assist businesses with working capital needs.
Sherburne County recently modified a revolving loan fund by eliminating the $1,500 application fee through 2020, providing loans at zero percent interest and offering deferring payments until October of 2020.
The EDA is considering a new microloan with zero interest on up to $5,000, deferred payments for 6 months, 50-month amortization, and no application fee.
They are also considering a business grant program to assist with property tax relief. The grant would make $200,000 available for grants qualifying up to $5,000. More details of the programs are under review with city attorneys before the final recommendations will be made.
