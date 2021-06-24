The Elk River Economic Development Authority and the Elk River City Council took time to thank local groups for their donations to the Slipstream Public Art Initiative.
The Bank of Elk River contributed $2,500.
First Bank of Elk River contributed $2,000.
State Farm and the Kevin Gleitz Agency contributed $500.
And the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce contributed $250.
The $5,250 in donations covers the gap that was left after the EDA contributed $10,000 and the Central Minnesota Arts Board contributed $4,125.
The EDA recognized the effort at its June 21 meeting and so did the Elk River City Council after the item was pulled from the consent agenda in order to provide greater recognition for the community partnership.
“It has been great to see the community partnerships come through on this,” said Council Member Jennifer Wagner. “I see this as an important piece as to what makes Elk River great. We have these community partnerships ... to make a community-wide project happen.”
The public will be located at the eastern entrance to downtown Elk River, visible from Highway 10/Main Street/Parrish Avenue.
It was noted there were other interested parties in the project, which provide a great jumping-off point for the next project.
“It will be a great asset to that corner of town,” Wagner said.
